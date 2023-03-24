Katy Perry Reveals the Secret Behind Her Quirky 'Doll Eye' Skill That Went Viral Last Year

Katy Perry always likes to keep one eye open — here's why

By Zizi Strater
Published on March 24, 2023 07:06 PM
Katy Perry Vogue Tiktok
Photo: Vogue/Tiktok

Katy Perry has a few beauty tricks up her sleeve after sitting in countless hair and make-up chair over the years.

The "California Girls" singer shared one of these tricks with Vogue in the most recent installment of their web series "Life in Looks," which helps her stay aware of what the glam team is doing at all times.

In a clip shared to TikTok, Perry showed off her 'doll eye' pose, which is basically an ultra-prolonged wink, that allows her to get her eye shadow done while keeping an eye on what a stylist is doing to her hair.

Saying in the clip, "I do this pose called 'doll eye,' I can close one eye at a time and still like maintain all function. I've sat in a hair and make-up chair for fifteen years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone is putting my hair up into a french twist, I want to give notes in real-time," while keeping one eye closed the entire time.

After her brief speech, she glitched a little bit, messing around with the fact that she had one eye closed but also, according to some fans, teasing an on-stage 'glitch' she had last October that saw the star doing a similar 'doll eye' pose while performing.

While the 38-year-old pop star was delivering a performance at her Las Vegas residency in a soda can-inspired outfit, consisting of cans as bras and pull tabs making up her dress, she seemed to not be able to open her eye all the way.

Immediately after clips of the performance went viral and she shared the clip to her Instagram with an explanation:

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers#birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜 The show's set list is a fun 🎢 through memory lane going all the way back to 2008, a time when we weren't all frozen by the paranoia of our own echo chambers! 🤸🏻‍♀️ This show is a nonstop party about finding unconditional love and strangely (for me) not political at all, heck I pour beer out of my tits (that's a party trick too… I don't actually lactate hops silly goose!)🍺 Hope to sing along with you in 2023! And we'll drink, this one's on me, cause we're all #chainedtothealgorithm 🤡⛓ #therealproblemlolhaha😅."

