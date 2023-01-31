Katy Perry Calls Miranda Kerr Her 'Sister from Another Mister' in Sweet Instagram Post

The singer recently presented the supermodel, who was married to her fiancé Orlando Bloom, with an award at the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 12:08 PM

Katy Perry is praising Miranda Kerr as her "sister from another mister".

The singer, 38, showed her support for the ex-wife of her fiancé Orlando Bloom as they attended the 2023 G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday.

After the event, Perry took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots and clips from the evening, including some pictures of her posing with the Australian supermodel on the blue carpet and singing on stage with singer Delta Goodrem.

"i loved celebrating my fav 🇦🇺Aussie Aussie Aussie 🇦🇺 (oi oi oi!) & sister from another mister 😂 @mirandakerr the other night @gdayusa Art's Gala," wrote Perry, who wore a gold metallic bralette and ballgown skirt for the annual event, on Instagram Monday.

Perry also awarded the Excellence in Arts award to Kerr at the gala and later went on to praise the 39-year-old for their "modern family".

"congrats on the honor, I love our modern family & I love @koraorganics Turmeric Glow Moisturizer so much i dressed like it ✨" Perry added in the caption. "also thank u for introducing me to celery juice I just thought they were those veg stick things I stir me Bloody Mary's with."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: <a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> and Miranda Kerr arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Perry, who has been engaged to Bloom since 2019, shares two-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with the actor, 46. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is also a dad to 12-year-old son Flynn with Kerr.

Following her divorce from Bloom in 2013, Kerr went on to date Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, 32. The pair have been married since 2017 and share two kids — sons Myles, 3, and Hart, 4.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: <a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Katy Perry. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

As she presented the award to Kerr at the gala, Perry playfully teased their family dynamic, telling audience members, "Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives."

"And yes, it's true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including [her husband] Evan [Spiegel], but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love," she continued. "And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

Orlando Bloom Says He's 'Always Smiling' in Relationship with <a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> on Singer's 38th Birthday
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Orlando Bloom/Instagram

Stating that she is "proud to be family with a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty," Perry then said that Kerr is "dedicated to her three beautiful boys, her partner, and that smoking hot bod."

"I'm so grateful for our modern blended family. It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with," she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr Talk 'Unconditional Love' of Motherhood and Their 'Close' Relationship

Perry opened up about her family in a chat with PEOPLE a year ago, revealing that her daughter Daisy is just like her famous parents.

"Daisy is great," Perry exclusively told PEOPLE. "She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out."

"It's amazing to see everything new again through a toddler's eyes," the mother of one added.

