Katy Perry Rocks Long, Dark Hair on Instagram — and Orlando Bloom Leaves a Hilarious Comment

Katy Perry said the American Idol glam look has leopard "vibes"

Katy Perry is showing her spots.

Ahead of Sunday's American Idol, the pop singer, 36, debuted a new hairdo, featuring long, dark locks as she posed in a leopard-print Alaia dress and a gold cross necklace. Perry credited stylist Tatiana Waterford, makeup artist Michael Anthony and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero on the Instagram post.

"Roaring into the top 16 with 🐆 vibes tonight, don't forget to watch then vote! 🖤 #americanidol," she captioned the upload.

Perry's fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, left a laugh-out-loud comment on his fiancée's post, writing, "baby we're all out of oat milk." Perry gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove, her first child with Bloom, in August.

The singer also showcased her new look in a video, adjusting her long hair and playing with a filter that enlarged her nose into a cartoonish shape. "I love this light. It makes me look so glam," she joked in the clip.

Last week, Perry also showed off a different ensemble by turning a bathroom into her runway. In the photos (one of which shows the star standing on a toilet, in black strappy stiletto heels), Perry rocked a somewhat biker-chic ensemble, including an Alexander McQueen belted black leather dress with a plunging neckline, accessorized with a chain belt by Justine Clenquet that she wore as a statement-making necklace.