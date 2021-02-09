The singer sported a new 'do during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

California Gurl, Is That You? Katy Perry Has Long, Black Hair Once Again But Says 'Everything Is Fake'

Katy Perry is back to black — well, sort of.

On Monday evening, ahead of an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 36-year-old singer changed up her look and documented a new hairstyle for the guest spot in a post shared on social media.

Perry showed off long, dark locks instead of the shorter, blonde hair that she has sported in recent years in a series of snapshots on Instagram of the look.

"Mama has the night off so you get inches and @americanidol on @jimmykimmellive tonight ok 📺♥️," she wrote alongside the post, as she shared the series of pictures and videos to her Instagram Story as well.

Then, in a final post on her Instagram Story, the "Daisies" crooner also revealed the aftermath of her appearance, showing herself in the process of taking off her makeup with her shorter, blonde hair visible again. "Everything is fake," she quipped in the quick video.

When she first broke onto the music scene back in 2008, Perry was known for her signature black locks.

Back in 2018, Perry's longtime colorist Rick Henry of Nine Zero One Salon in L.A. opened up to PEOPLE about the change he saw in the pop songstress when she chopped her hair into a short platinum pixie cut.

"She definitely felt like a strong powerful woman," he told PEOPLE exclusively of the American Idol judge's reaction to her shorter locks at the time. "It is very scary for a woman to cut off her hair. And once you do, it is liberating. You feel amazing and powerful. It is almost like you've transformed into this sexy woman."

That same year, Perry told PEOPLE that cutting her hair also pushed her to change her makeup routine.

"The short hair obviously really puts your face at the forefront — there's nothing to hide behind!" she said. "I focus on clean, beautiful skin, and then a statement eye or a statement lip."

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show Monday, Perry opened up about motherhood, telling Kimmel, 53, that having her daughter, Daisy Dove, now 5 months, was "the best decision I ever made in my entire life."

Perry also said that she has "family, support and an incredible fiancé" in Orlando Bloom by her side as she navigates new motherhood.

"He's done this before, he has a 10-year-old son — so as much as I was like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped," she continued of Bloom, 44. "[It's] like, 'Oh, you've had a run of this, you know how to do this.' "

"So he's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and so grateful," Perry raved.