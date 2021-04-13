"If you think that I'm farting on live television, I'm not. It's just gonna be my dress," Katy Perry told fans on Instagram

Katy Perry Jokes Her Latex Look on American Idol May Cause Accidental 'Dress Farts' on Live TV

Blame it on the dress!

Katy Perry, in an Instagram message to fans ahead of Monday's American Idol episode, showed off her latest look, clarifying that if anyone heard any suspect sounds during the broadcast, it was not flatulence — just fashion choice.

"Well, it's going to be an exciting and different on-the-edge-of-your-seat show. I'm just about to walk to be actually live, like live live live," she began her video. "... We're gonna have some fun."

As she moved her arm to adjust her hair, her shiny blue latex dress made some noises, which she quickly addressed to the camera. "And if you think that I'm farting on live television, I'm not. It's just gonna be my dress. Tune in," Perry said.

"LOTS OF PLOT TWISTS TONIGHT. YOU MUST TUNE IN. NO @LUKEBRYAN BUT ☝🏼 @PAULAABDUL! TOP 12 REVEALED. DRESS FARTS. 💨 #AMERICANIDOL," the singer captioned the post.

Last week, Perry also showed off a different ensemble by turning a bathroom into her runway. In the photos (one of which shows the star standing on a toilet, in black strappy stiletto heels), Perry rocked a somewhat biker-chic ensemble, including an Alexander McQueen belted black leather dress with a plunging neckline, accessorized with a chain belt by Justine Clenquet that she wore as a statement-making necklace.