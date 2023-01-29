Katy Perry Joins Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr on G'Day USA Arts Gala Red Carpet

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are two peas in a pod!

The singer, 38, and model, 39, walked the red carpet of the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, where they posed for photographs with one another.

For the night out, Perry — who is engaged to Kerr's ex-husband, Orlando Bloom — wore a Zimmerman outfit composed of a shiny metallic bralette top that was paired with a matching floor-length ballgown skirt.

Kerr, meanwhile, wore a stylish white ruffled strapless dress. She received the Excellence in the Arts award from Perry at the annual event.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

During her intro for Kerr, Perry playfully teased their family dynamic, telling audience members, "Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives."

"And yes, it's true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including [her husband] Evan [Spiegel], but we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love," she continued. "And as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Then stating that she is "proud to be family with a woman who is living her truth every day with grace and beauty," Perry said that Kerr is "dedicated to her three beautiful boys, her partner, and that smoking hot bod."

"I'm so grateful for our modern blended family. It's like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with," she concluded.

Perry and Bloom, 46, have been engaged since 2019 and share daughter Daisy Dove, 2, together. Kerr and Spiegel, 32, meanwhile, have been married since 2017 and share two kids — sons Myles, 3, and Hart, 4. (Together, Bloom and Kerr share 11-year-old son Flynn.)

Last year, in her cover story for Global luxury site Luisaviaroma's LVR magazine, Kerr opened up about her relationship with Perry, stating, "I adore Katy and am grateful Orlando found someone he is happy with."

Also touching upon her co-parenting unit, the Australian model said, "Now Flynn has four happy parents who get along," referring to her and Bloom's only child.

"When we separated, the most important thing we decided we could do is that when we make a decision, we ask, 'Is this in the best interest of our child?' " she added. "We will be family no matter what."