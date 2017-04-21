Katy Perry celebrated National Lookalike Day by transforming into the Food Network star

Katy Perry Hilariously Morphs Into Guy Fieri — and It's Too Good to Be True

Guy Fieri has a surprising doppleganger: Katy Perry.

The singer, 32, took National Looklalike Day to a whole new level on Thursday when she morphed herself into the 49-year-old restauranteur and Food Network star, complete with his trademark hair.

“Happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri,” Perry captioned her side-by-side comparison photo on Instagram and Twitter.

With spiked edges and oversized black sunglasses, she looked almost identical to Fieri. All she needed was one of his retro bowling shirts.

The twinning look had a lot to do with the Grammy-nominated star’s new ‘do.

Perry underwent a hair transformation following her breakup with Orlando Bloom and took a style cue from Michelle Williams by getting a pixie with the sides shaved. Less than two weeks ago, she revealed her boyish, buzzed cut (that appeared to be styled in a mini-mohawk), cut by celebrity stylist Chris McMillan.

And Perry isn’t the only celeb to look like Fieri.