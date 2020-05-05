The singer shared a photo of a Jean Paul Gaultier design on what was supposed to be Met Gala Monday

Katy Perry Gives Fans a Look at Her Bump-Flaunting Met Gala Look That 'Would Have Been'

The 2020 Met Gala was postponed indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but the look Katy Perry had planned is still intact.

On Monday, the pregnant singer gave fans and followers a glimpse of “what could have been” on Instagram, joining a long list of celebrities who paid tribute to the prestigious fashion event (originally scheduled for May 4) on social media.

“#TheMetBall2020💔” Perry, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset.

This version of the French designer's iconic motif — first made famous by Madonna on her 1990 “Blonde Ambition World Tour” — is similar to the vintage piece Jourdan Dunn wore during the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Ready-to-Wear show while pregnant with her first child.

Katy Perry/Instagram. Inset: PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty

We’re not sure how Perry would have styled the bump-accentuating garment at the Met Gala, but on the runway, Dunn sported a tulle skirt, a ball cap and combat boots. The army-inspired look also featured leather bracelets on both arms and a loose-fitting bullet shell belt.

Jourdan Dunn PIERRE VERDY/AFP via Getty

“POST THE COMPLETE OUTFIT” one Instagram user pleated in the comment section.

“Epic,” celebrity stylist Karla Welch wrote. While the “Never Worn White” singer’s longtime personal stylist, Jamie Mizrahi, added to the anticipation by leaving a simple winky face emoji.

And many understand the fashion reference immediately: "Blond Ambition tour vibes🤩🤩🤩" one person said. "Madonna’s been real quiet lately 🤪" a second joked.

Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Perry's Instagram post comes after she joined her American Idol co-hosts Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for a virtual interview with Access, where she revealed that she had planned on using the 2020 Met Gala's "About Time: Fashion and Duration" theme to dress up her baby bump before the event was postponed due to the pandemic.

"I was gonna definitely show off the bump, for sure, but we'll just be home!" she said, laughing.

Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom in 2017 Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage

Perry first shared the news that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting a baby on March 5, cradling her belly in the music video for "Never Worn White."

She went on to reveal on April 3 that they were expecting a daughter, sharing a photo of her fiancé covered in pink cream — clearly part of a messy but fun sex reveal — and captioning it simply, "💕 It's a girl 💕."