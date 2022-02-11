Katy Perry presented the Defensive Player Of The Year award alongside JJ Watt at the 2022 NFL Honors

Katy Perry Is Sporty Chic with a Sparkly Football Clutch and Fitted Brown Dress at 2022 NFL Honors

Katy Perry knows how to keep with a theme.

The 37-year-old singer attended the 2022 NFL Honors on Thursday night, which she documented in a set of photographs shared on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the series, Perry is seen posing in a brown skintight, strapless dress, which she accessorized with a pair of matching arm-length gloves.

On one hand, the "Teenage Dream" singer sported two large diamond rings over her glove, as she held onto a rhinestone clutch, which was shaped like a football, in the other.

"Damn should I retire #NFLHonors," the singer playfully teased in the caption of her post, likely referring to Tom Brady's recent retirement.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

During the NFL event, Perry presented the Defensive Player Of The Year award alongside JJ Watt. The honor went to Watt's brother, TJ Watt, who is a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

TJ, 27, garnered the coveted award after 42 of the 50 votes from a media panel went to him, NFL reported. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons received five votes while Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald scored three. Parsons, 22, did score Defensive Rookie of the Year, however.

The occasion marked the seventh time that a Steelers player has earned the recognition. Joe Greene previously earned the award twice, while Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, Rod Woodson, James Harrison and Troy Polamalu are scored the feat once, per NFL.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Katy Perry and A.J. Watt present the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award Credit: Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

The organization also noted that JJ, 32, won the Defensive Player of the Year title three times in years past in 2012, 2014 and 2015.