Katy Perry Goes Over-the-Top Glam in Feathers for Gala Date Night with Orlando Bloom

There was no missing Katy Perry at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles red carpet on Thursday night.

The singer (and one of the night’s honorees) arrived to the charity event wearing a show-stopping body-skimming powder blue gown with flared hem, which featured a bow-adorned bodice surrounded by oversize feathers and tulle appliqués that made her a sure-fire stand-out on the carpet. She added Bulgari gems and Christian Louboutin heels.

Also in attendance was her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, who opted to walk the carpet separately. The couple made their first-ever red carpet debut back in September, but haven’t walked the same step and repeat since.

But inside the gala, it was date night for the duo, as they were were spotted posing for photos together and cozying up to one another at their table.

An insider told PEOPLE in September that things seems to be getting more serious between the couple. “Orlando is very excited about his life with Katy,” the insider said. “It definitely seems like they could have a future together.”

During the auction portion of the night, Perry got up on stage to raise money for amfAR’s mission to support AIDS research and HIV prevention by creating an impromptu gift package for one (very wealthy) bidder.

She offered bidders a chance to visit Disneyland with herself. “Whoever you are, if you’ve got kids who love me, I’ll sing ‘Roar’,” she said on stage. The trip was eventually purchased for $160,000.

Also during the event, Perry was presented the Award of Courage and gave a heart-felt acceptance speech, in which she discussed her background and the importance of leading a courageous life.

“You may, or may not, have heard that I come from a Bible-thumping background that wasn’t particularly open or accepting of curiosity. Like, for instance, and this will make a lot of sense, I wasn’t allowed to eat Lucky Charms. Luck was too closely associated with Lucifer, obviously. Or watch The Smurfs, because they were magical blue demons… and then I become Smurfette later on in life,” she said.

“I may not have known it then, but daring to ask questions and redefine right and wrong when everybody around you spoke in absolutes was my first attempt at a courageous life,” she continued. “Today I understand that a courageous life is the only one worth living. And courage cannot always be easily defined, but we all know it when we see it, and especially when we feel it. It goes without saying that we are living in a bit of a tumultuous time, but it is during times like these that courage tends to catch the light and sparkle for all to see.”

