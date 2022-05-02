American Idol judge Katy Perry took a tumble on Sunday night while dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid in honor of the reality singing competition show's annual Disney night

Katy Perry Falls Out of Her Chair on American Idol While Dressed as the Little Mermaid – Watch

Katy Perry has learned the hard way that fins aren't all they're cracked up to be.

During Sunday's live episode of American Idol, the music superstar — who dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid to celebrate Idol's annual Disney night — took a tumble from her judge's chair, falling to the floor near the top of the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Video of Perry's plummet quickly spread on social media. In the clip, Perry, 37, can be seen seated beside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with her feet — or fins, rather — propped up on the desk. As host Ryan Seacrest prepared to introduce the performance, a loud thud was heard offscreen, cameras panning to show Perry on her back with her fin in the air.

Bryan, 45, Richie, 72, and Seacrest, 47, all rallied around Perry to help her get back up, as the "Smile" singer playfully waved to viewers at home, an oversized fork (a.k.a. dinglehopper) in her hand. The in-studio audience chanted Perry's name in unison for support.

Katy Perry dresses as The Little Mermaid on American Idol Credit: Raymond Liu via Getty

The mother of one later poked fun at the incident, sharing that video of the mishap on her own Instagram. "Flippin' your fins you don't get too far 🧜🏻‍♀️😅 ," Perry captioned the clip, utilizing lyrics from "Part of Your World" from the classic film.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perry's Ariel costume proved limiting from the start. She was wheeled out onto the Idol stage initially by Bryan, who pushed her in a two-wheeled dolly.

After the show, Perry shared a behind-the-scenes look at herself getting into her costume on Instagram.

"Some BTS of a lil Sunday sushi," she captioned a series of photos and videos of herself fitting into the elaborate outfit, which featured a red wig, purple seashell bra and green tail.

The artist tagged an array of team members who helped her to get into the costume, including makeup artist Michael Anthony, costume designer Heather Picchiottino, wig designer Philmah, hairstylist Rick Henry and stylist Zoë Heller.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Perry's beloved canine companion Nugget, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, also made an appearance in some of the photos, wearing a costume reminiscent of Flounder — Ariel's best fish friend.