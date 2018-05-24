Katy Perry didn’t waste any time getting a new look after wrapping American Idol earlier this week.

The singer is kicking off the European leg of her Witness world tour with a bold hair color change.



Perry’s colorist Rick Henry of Nine Zero One Salon in L.A., who has worked with the star for all her tour hair looks, took the star from her icy platinum hue to a vibrant violet right before her first show stop in Cologne, Germany.

Rick Henry/Instagram

“First show of the European Leg…. introducing Blueberry Crush ✨💜,” Henry captioned a photo of Perry’s Instagram debut.

To create the striking color, Henry applied Joico’s Color Butter in Purple for just 10 minutes before rinsing, which gives her a temporary pop that lasts for up to 10 shampoos.

This isn’t the first time Perry’s experimented with fun hair colors this year.

Randy Holmes via Getty; Katy Perry/Instagram

Just last month after wrapping the Asian leg of Witness: The Tour, Henry took Perry millennial pink — a hue that was actually inspired by her time on tour in Japan.

“And that’s a wrap on the Asian leg of Witness The Tour! Fell in love with many different cherry blossoms from Tokyo to South Korea… so @rickhenrylaand I decided I should become one 🌸,” Perry captioned her debut selfie of the new hot pink ‘do.