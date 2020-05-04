Katy Perry Doubles Down on Crazy Costumes, Wears Toilet Paper Roll on American Idol

Katy Perry once again got creative with her outfit choice for American Idol's second remote show

Katy Perry's wacky coronavirus-themed costumes continue!

On Sunday's remote episode of American Idol, the "Never Really Over" singer judged the show dressed as an American Idol-brand toilet paper roll, following up the giant bottle of hand sanitizer costume she wore last week.

Perry, 35, posted multiple photos on Instagram of herself in the costume while filming the ABC competition series from inside her California residence.

"WIPE (I mean SWIPE😬) over to see how you can vote for your fav #americanidol top 10 FYI 🚨spoiler alert🚨West coast, if you’re looking for that extra roll, tune in to @AmericanIdolnow on @abcnetwork to see my big dumb stash (disclaimer TP costume not made of actual TP 🙃)," the mom-to-be wrote.

Before the live show began, Perry shared an Instagram video of herself doing a puzzle outside her home while wearing the hilarious costume.

After Perry told viewers to tune into American Idol that night, she rushed inside to take her finished banana bread out of the oven. While trying to exit the kitchen, the singer got stuck in between the doors due to the large size of her costume.

"@AmericanIdol is on a roll so you’re going to want to put your 🧩 down, pull out your 🍌🍞, and tune into #AmericanIdol tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork," Perry captioned the post.

For last week's show, Perry debuted her creative costume series, dressing as a giant bottle of hand sanitizer for American Idol's first-ever remote show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just want to make sure that American Idol is staying as safe as possible," she told host Ryan Seacrest at the start of the show.

In a recent conference call with Perry and her fellow judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the pop star told PEOPLE how she has been able to pull off her DIY glam for the remote shows.

"I’ve always had a drawer full of makeup," she said. "I’ve worked with incredible makeup artists and I’ve just been utilizing this drawer that I have when I’m at home. I mean, I don’t wear a lot of makeup when I’m at home, but thankfully I know how to put on a false eyelash."

"I literally have just been reusing eyelashes that I’ve worn," Perry continued. "Like peeling the glue off and putting it back on. I’m getting like 3,4,5 different uses for one lash...I take it off at the end of the night and place it on my counter. I’m reusing a lot."

She added, "I don’t really know how to do my own hair and my roots are about three inches long. I’m utilizing head bands, big earrings and trying to distract from my hair."

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

