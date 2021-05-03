The American Idol judge also joked her elfin ears were a nod to fiancé Orlando Bloom's iconic Lord of the Rings look: "Legolas's gf flying in hot"

Katy Perry Dresses as Tinker Bell and Bleaches Her Eyebrows for American Idol's Disney Night

Katy Perry went all-out with her look for Sunday night's Disney theme night on American Idol.

Dressing perfectly on theme as the contestants belted out iconic tunes from Disney animated feature films like The Lion King, Cinderella, Hercules and more, Perry, 36, channeled Tinker Bell from Peter Pan for the night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The American Idol judge completely committed to her look by bleaching her brows blonde and having makeup artist Barney Burman give her prosthetic, pointed elfin ears — which she joked were a nod to her fiancé Orlando Bloom's iconic Lord of the Rings look.

"Legolas's gf flyin in hot with a pouch full of pixie dust to throw on anyone who doesn't believe we have the best top 10 in @americanidol history #disneynight ok ✨," Perry said as she shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready transformation backstage.

Once Perry's makeup was complete, she put on a lime green strapless sequin mini dress, enormous fairy wings, neon pumps and a platinum blonde wig to complete her magical Tinker Bell ensemble.

Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.

The star said: "TINK fast - halfway through the Top 10 of #AmericanIdol. Tune in to @abcnetwork if you believe in fairies as much as I believe in this group #clapclap ✨."

Katy Perry, American Idol Disney Costumes Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Though she seemed to enjoy plating dress up, by the end of the night, Perry seemed ready to throw her pixie dust to the wind and wish herself back to her regular appearance. "going to go dye my brows back now," the singer said on Instagram.

Perry has always played up her look for every season's Disney theme night on American Idol. The judge brought fans joy by previously channeling Snow White, Dumbo and The Little Mermaid's Ursula.

Katy Perry, American Idol Disney Costumes Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty; Katy Perry/Instagram; JB Lacroix/Getty

One fan joked on Twitter about her commitment to a theme, saying, "Katy Perry is the highest paid tv judge for a reason."