Katy Perry Dresses as Ginger Root in Latest Food-Inspired Costume: 'Picture of Health'

Katy Perry has added another crazy costume to her long list of eccentric looks.

The American Idol judge, 38, had fun posing in a full-body ginger root costume in a set of photos she posted Thursday to Instagram from Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "Picture of health," Perry jokingly captioned the photos.

She donned the edible-looking costume, which even had stubs to make it appear more realistic. She wore a stem headpiece with a cutout for her face and paired the costume with matching light-brown shoes.

Perry also shared a photo of her inspiration, posting a bottle of Bragg organic ginger turmeric prebiotic shot.

The Grammy Award nominee is known for sporting some campy costumes over the years, both on and off-stage. Most notably, she's proved that a burger costume is a versatile look for both a Met Gala appearance and to make up with your old frenemy Taylor Swift.

She was photographed leaving the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in a giant poop costume in February, which drew similarities to a prop she used during her "California Gurls," set in her Las Vegas residency Play.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry hilariously donned a costume of an American Idol-branded hand sanitize bottle to celebrate the show's first remote show.

Perry posted a sneak peek of the costume while washing dishes to Instagram. "Reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands, and tune into an all-new episode of American Idol tonight," she wrote in the caption.

The Smile artist's other Met Gala looks a silver Swarovski crystal-covered mini dress that looked like a chandelier and matching headdress in 2019 and wearing a pair of oversized feathery wings for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibit the year before.

Perry told PEOPLE in an interview on her Met Gala style, "At the Met Gala, especially, I really lean into the theme and have fun with it."