Katy Perry Dresses as Ginger Root in Latest Food-Inspired Costume: 'Picture of Health'

The American Idol judge has dressed up as hand sanitizer, toilet paper and even poop in the past, and now Katy Perry is adding a certain root plant to her list of eccentric costumes

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 16, 2022 10:02 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty

Katy Perry has added another crazy costume to her long list of eccentric looks.

The American Idol judge, 38, had fun posing in a full-body ginger root costume in a set of photos she posted Thursday to Instagram from Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "Picture of health," Perry jokingly captioned the photos.

She donned the edible-looking costume, which even had stubs to make it appear more realistic. She wore a stem headpiece with a cutout for her face and paired the costume with matching light-brown shoes.

Perry also shared a photo of her inspiration, posting a bottle of Bragg organic ginger turmeric prebiotic shot.

The Grammy Award nominee is known for sporting some campy costumes over the years, both on and off-stage. Most notably, she's proved that a burger costume is a versatile look for both a Met Gala appearance and to make up with your old frenemy Taylor Swift.

She was photographed leaving the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in a giant poop costume in February, which drew similarities to a prop she used during her "California Gurls," set in her Las Vegas residency Play.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry hilariously donned a costume of an American Idol-branded hand sanitize bottle to celebrate the show's first remote show.

Perry posted a sneak peek of the costume while washing dishes to Instagram. "Reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands, and tune into an all-new episode of American Idol tonight," she wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Says It's 'Good to Be Around' Fiancé Orlando Bloom Because He 'Gets Me Out of My Head'

The Smile artist's other Met Gala looks a silver Swarovski crystal-covered mini dress that looked like a chandelier and matching headdress in 2019 and wearing a pair of oversized feathery wings for the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibit the year before.

Perry told PEOPLE in an interview on her Met Gala style, "At the Met Gala, especially, I really lean into the theme and have fun with it."

