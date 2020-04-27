Katy Perry Judges American Idol's First Remote Show Dressed as a Giant Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

Image zoom https://www.instagram.com/p/B_d-bQqHaqM/ Katy Perry Katy Perry/ Instagram

Katy Perry was the true star of American Idol's first-ever remote show.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Perry, 35, and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, longtime host Ryan Seacrest, and the top 20 contestants all put on a show Sunday from the comfort of their own homes.

To commemorate the remote episode, the "Never Really Over" singer dressed up like a giant bottle of American Idol-brand hand sanitizer.

"I just want to make sure that American Idol is staying as safe as possible," the mom-to-be told Seacrest, 45, at the start of the show.

Prior to the episode, Perry shared an Instagram video of her nonchalantly washing the dishes while dressed in her absurd costume. She then turned to the camera and said, "Reminding you to stay safe, wash your hands, and tune into an all-new episode of American Idol tonight."

In a second Instagram post, the singer posed in costume in front of her production set-up for the ABC singing competition series.

During the episode, Perry updated Seacrest and her fellow judges on how her pregnancy is going amid the COVID-19 pandemic

"I'm doing well. Thank you," said Perry, who is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiancé Orlando Bloom. "When I look back at this time, it will be a time I never forget. My first pregnancy, in a pandemic, having cravings that I can't necessarily fill if I want to."

Image zoom Katy Perry Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Following the remote episode, Perry told reporters during a conference call that the show made sure to keep the new format fair for all 20 contestants.

“American Idol is all about fairness, so we sent everyone a kit that had same mics, the same set, the same lights,” she shared. "It was up to the talent. They had the option to perform with their own instruments or utilize our music director from afar.”

"The disadvantages would be that they don’t get the opportunity to play off of an audience," she added. "They have to look into the lens of the camera as though it is an excited audience. They don’t get to flex that muscle."

Perry continued: "There’s a lot of time delay, there’s a lot of patience that we have to practice when we’re speaking, and the reactions can’t come as off the cuff as they do in a live setting. All things considered, I would say with all the circumstances, I think we’re really proud of it.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

