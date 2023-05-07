Katy Perry Shimmers in a Custom Metallic Gold Gown at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Katy Perry came to slay.

The "California Gurls" singer showed up and showed out at the Coronation Concert in honor of King Charles at Windsor Castle on Sunday. Wearing a dramatic gold ballgown, Perry performed "Roar" and "Firework" for the crowd that included the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Perry's bespoke Vivienne Westwood dress came complete with a plunging neckline, backless silhouette, draped sleeves and massive train, all made in a metallic leatherette fabric.

With her hair tied back, Perry's golden cherub earrings could also be seen on full display.

Chris Jackson/Getty

The over-the-top look was perfect for the first-ever Coronation Concert, allowing Perry to stand out on the stage. It was also the perfect pairing for her bespoke Vivienne Westwood look she wore for the coronation ceremony on Saturday. For the daytime fete, Perry wore a lilac short-sleeved jacket with a matching skirt. The suit was crafted from leatherette from the Vivienne Westwood fabric archives. She rounded out the look with opera gloves, a Vivienne Westwood bag and a tulle and crinoline headpiece.

Perry, 38, was pictured arriving at the historic ceremony on Saturday at Westminster Abbey alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful. Perry — who is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, founded by Charles in 2007 — was then pictured taking her seat amongst the 2,200 guests.

Katy Perry. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Just one day after King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, were officially crowned, they stepped out with the royal family for the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

Attendees at the show included Kate Middleton and Prince William with their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. After a busy day at the crowning ceremony on Saturday, 5-year-old Prince Louis missed the concert.

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, was meant to "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests," not to mention those watching at home.

Queen Camilla and King Charles. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The cameras caught King Charles and Queen Camilla smiling throughout the event, especially when Miss Piggy and Kermit made a surprise appearance saying they were looking for their seats in the royal box.

Along with Perry, the concert also featured performances by Lionel Richie, Take That, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel. Nicole Scherzinger performed "Reflection" from Mulan as pianist Lang Lang played, and Olly Murs was one of the first performers to take the stage at the show.