When Perry got back to work on American Idol just over a month after giving birth, she did so in true form.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's 🍼udderly🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄 Not pictured: my pumping breaks 🙃" Perry captioned the printed look, shouting out designer Christian Siriano "for the incredible custom costume."