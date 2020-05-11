From Tinker Bell to Hand Sanitizer: 20 Things Katy Perry Has Dressed Like Through the Years
When the musician and American Idol judge dresses up, she goes big — and is always on theme
Tinker Bell
For American Idol's 2021 Disney theme night, Perry brought her pixie dust and dressed up as Peter Pan's pal Tinker Bell, blonde brows and all.
A Chic Cow
When Perry got back to work on American Idol just over a month after giving birth, she did so in true form.
"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's 🍼udderly🍼 ridiculously MOO-ving already! 🐄 Not pictured: my pumping breaks 🙃" Perry captioned the printed look, shouting out designer Christian Siriano "for the incredible custom costume."
Mrs. Jumbo from Dumbo
During the Disney Family Singalong: Volume II, the singer — who was expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom at the time — sweetly sang "Baby Mine" from the Disney animated classic Dumbo.
For the occasion, Perry dressed as Dumbo's mom, Mrs. Jumbo, while her pup Nugget took on the role of Dumbo.
Daisies
The printed dress may have been relatively low-key for the singer, but it was a clue: She and Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.
Toilet Paper
Perry dressed as a roll of toilet paper while filming American Idol remotely from her home amid the coronavirus pandemic. You could say she was on a roll ...
Hand Sanitizer
Hand sanitizer was in short supply as the world dealt with COVID-19, so Perry decided to become a bottle of it herself. Now that's what we call good, clean fun.
Ursula
Ursula was a sea witch who took Ariel's voice in The Little Mermaid, so American Idol contestants should watch their backs.
A Piano
Katy Perry doesn't just make music, she is music.
A 'Moon Person'
When she hosted the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017, Perry decided to wear a full Moon Person outfit. We're surprised she didn't give herself to the winners instead of the actual statuette.
A Burger
Never forget when she publicly made up with Taylor Swift and they decided to dress as a (beef, get it?) burger and fries to commemorate the pivotal moment in the "You Need to Calm Down" music video.
A Burger (Again)
Her burger costume actually made its first appearance at a 2019 Met Gala afterparty.
A Chandelier
She really lights up a room! Well, in this case, she lit up the 2019 Met Gala.
An Angel
You know the saying: Every time a bell rings, Katy Perry gets her wings. This time, she rocked them at the 2018 Met Gala.
An Angel
The 2018 Met Gala wasn't the first instance of Perry's heavenly angel costume: At the 2011 Grammys, she looked like she fell from heaven above.
A Flaming Hot Cheeto
Look out, hot stuff coming through! Perry wore this flamin' costume to Kate Hudson's Halloween party in 2014.
Britney and Justin
Perry (with Riff Raff) took one look at Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's 2001 American Music Awards look and said "...Baby One More Time."
A Nutcracker
She's not nuts, she's just on theme! Perry wore a nutcracker ensemble to the 2010 Z100 Jingle Ball concert.
Uncle Sam
Katy Perry wants you to look at this outfit of her basically portraying the female version of Uncle Sam for the 2013 Kids' Inaugural: Our Children, Our Future.
A Snowman
Olaf is shaking!
A Banana
This costume is bananas — literally and figuratively.