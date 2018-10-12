Katy Perry picked the perfect outfit to support breast cancer awareness at a breast cancer fundraiser gala Thursday night — a shimmering jumpsuit, complete with a matching train in the cause’s signature color, a pretty pastel pink.

Perry chose a strapless Galia Lahav jumpsuit with an attached train for the QVC x Fashion Footwear Association of New York (FFANY) Shoes on Sale Gala in New York City, an event that brings together top stars in the footwear industry to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research and education.

The 33-year-old singer, who served as an ambassador for the event, completed the look with sheer pink chiffon gloves, an enormous cocktail ring and large drop earrings. She also delivered strong Barbie vibes with her pouffy updo, which had face-framing tendrils and a headband made from the same fabric as her jumpsuit.

Since the fundraising event also served as a celebration for achievements made in the footwear industry, it’s no surprise the star — a footwear designer herself! — rocked her own pink pumps by Katy Perry Collections on the red carpet. Her “Memphis” style features a heel with a ball and square stiletto, and sells for about $100.

The annual event may have been private, but the fundraiser is something anyone can get involved in, thanks to the efforts of QVC. The retailer put 80,000 pairs of designer shoes on sale on QVC.com on Thursday, and 80 percent of the profits benefit breast cancer research and education. (Many of Perry’s styles are included in the sale.)

Other stars attended the event, including Jessica Simpson, who received the Fashion Icon Award, and Olivia Palermo, who was awarded the Influential Figure in Fashion Award.

In an interview with Footwear News leading up to the event, Perry talked about what the night means to her.

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer or cancer in general,” she said about serving as ambassador. “When you’re in your 30s, especially, you have a lot of friends who are facing hard decisions in their lives, so any way that I can be a part of the movement that gives back, it’s an obvious ‘of course.'”