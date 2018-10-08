Katy Perry Calls Boyfriend Orlando Bloom a 'Great Anchor' in Her Life

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been going strong since they started exclusively dating again earlier this year, and now a source tells PEOPLE the couple may be ready to get engaged.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” says a source close to the actor. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”

The stars — who called time on their relationship in February 2017 after a year of dating — have been on and strong since the spring after being photographed together in January in the Maldives.

Bloom, 41, was spotted in the audience at Perry’s concert in Tokyo in March, and the singer, 33, also supported her boyfriend this summer by jetting to London for 24 hours just to see him perform onstage in The Killer.

“I’m not going to go straight into making another record,” she said. “I feel like I’ve done a lot. I feel like I’ve rung the bell of being a pop star very loudly, and I’m very grateful for that. I love making music, I love writing. But I don’t feel like I’m a part of a game anymore; I just feel like I’m an artist. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything, which is a freeing feeling.”

She’s been putting her creativity into another artistic outlet, her footwear line, Katy Perry Collections. In addition to designing quirky and colorful collections each season, she’s getting involved with one of the largest charitable projects in the shoe industry, QVC Presents "FFANY Shoes on Sale" breast cancer fundraiser.

On October 11, 80,000 pairs of designer shoes will be available to shop on QVC.com and a minimum of 80 percent of the profits will benefit breast cancer research and education. As the event’s ambassador, she’s set to appear on QVC on October 10 to sell pieces to benefit the charity, which includes three specially-designed shoes from her own collection.

“Everyone knows someone who has been affected by breast cancer or cancer in general,” she said about serving as ambassador. “When you’re in your 30s, especially, you have a lot of friends who are facing hard decisions in their lives, so any way that I can be a part of the movement that gives back, it’s an obvious ‘of course.'”

Unlike some celebrity collaborations with lines, she is fully involved in every aspect of her business.

“There are a lot of people who do collaborations, and that’s super-fun, and good for them. But I wanted ownership — it was important to me to [approach this like] Victoria Beckham did. She paved the way for pop stars. You can be taken seriously if you do take it seriously.”

She added: “I’m not a basic; I’m not here for the basic. That’s a waste of my time. I’m here to disrupt this Sleepyville.”