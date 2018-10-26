Thirty-four has never looked better!

Katy Perry stepped out for her birthday on Thursday night with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, 41. For the occasion, they dined at Barton G. in West Hollywood, California, and she sported a skintight latex dress in a shade of bubblegum pink. The pop star paired the figure-flattering piece with pale pink pumps with heels carved into the profile of a face.

The actor looked considerably more dressed down in grey jeans, black sneakers, an army green button-down and a black baseball cap.

A source close to the Lord of the Rings actor recently told PEOPLE that “he’s ready to settle down with Katy.”

The insider continued, “She hasn’t put any pressure on their relationship lately, and everything is just easy. Being with Katy makes Orlando very happy… In the past, he seemed so scattered and unwilling to settle down. He is like a new person now, and everyone is excited for him.

After dating for a year, called it quits in 2017 before rekindling their romance earlier this year.

“Orlando is in a different place than he was last year,” the Bloom source added. “He has matured a lot. He realized that being single isn’t that great after all. His relationship with Katy wasn’t right the first time around, but it very much is now.”

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer and Bloom were first linked in 2016 after they were spotted getting cozy at a Golden Globes afterparty. They announced their split a year later in February 2017, when their reps told PEOPLE they’d be “taking respectful, loving space.”

Then Perry and Bloom sparked reconciliation rumors earlier this year, when they took various trips together — from celebrating the New Year in the Maldives to meeting the Pope in the Vatican.

PEOPLE confirmed the pair was officially back on in April, then they made their red carpet debut in September at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco.

And a source recently told PEOPLE the couple may be ready to get engaged.

“Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” a source close to the actor said earlier this month. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!”