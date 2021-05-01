Katy Perry Just Launched an Amazon Shop Full of Summer-Ready Shoes and Handbags
Katy Perry is known for her bold and colorful fashion, and now you can add a piece of her style to your warm-weather wardrobe. The singer just launched a storefront on Amazon, and it's full of cute summer shoes and purses for under $100.
The new shop includes everything from flat sandals with metal accents to rainbow sneakers to a heart-shaped crossbody bag. Keep scrolling through to check out 20 of the best summer-ready accessories from Katy Perry's Amazon storefront.
Shop Katy Perry Footwear on Amazon
- The Geli-T Strap Flat Sandal, $39
- The Jule Flat Sandal, $49
- The Jimmi Flat Sandal, $59
- The Luv Flat Sandal, $59
- The Pearl Slide Sandal, $69
- The Rizzo Sneaker, $79
- The Kerry Sneaker, $79
- The Marcy Mule, $89
- The Star Heeled Sandal, $98
- The Lilia Sneaker, $99
Shop Katy Perry Handbags on Amazon
- The Tammy Clutch, $45.39
- The Sky Belt Bag, $49.57
- The Broken Heart Wristlet, $54.97
- The Miami Crossbody, $56.94
- The Nadia Peace Sign Puffy Grab, $59.27
- The Dolly Crossbody, $62.44
- The Waves Jelli Tote, $65.15
- The Malibu Top Handle Shoulder Bag, $65.25
- The Dream Tote, $66.98
- The Petra Backpack, $75.14
A pair of comfortable strappy sandals are a staple for summer, and these faux-leather ones are a great option. They have a trendy square toe, crossover straps on the top, and an ankle strap with an adjustable buckle. You can choose from six colors and patterns, including neutrals, bright solid colors, and a snakeskin print.
Buy It! The Luv Flat Sandal, $59; amazon.com
If you prefer a slip-on style, consider these colorful slides with faux-pearl and golden accents on the back of the slight heel. They have a thick stretch satin band across the top, a square toe, and a padded insole for optimal comfort. You'll also find textured rubber on the bottom, so they won't slip off your feet.
Buy It! The Pearl Slide Sandal, $69; amazon.com
The shoe section is also stocked with statement sneakers, like this slip-on pair with a whimsical design on the top. They have a thick rubber sole and a linen upper, and they're available in eight different color options. We like to think that the daisy option is an homage to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter.
Buy It! The Kerry Sneaker, $79; amazon.com
Moving on to handbags, this simple faux-leather tote is the perfect catch-all purse for everyday use. It comes in black and a white-and-pink colorblocked option, each with a top handle and a crossbody strap. The main pocket has a magnetic closure, and there are two zippered pockets inside.
Buy It! The Dream Tote, $66.98; amazon.com
For something a little more funky, check out this clear plastic tote with a colorful handle and a removable interior zippered pouch. The pouch options include a pineapple, a red-and-white mushroom, a neon pink peace sign, and a red heart. One reviewer says it's the "perfect size for work or play. Fits my small laptop, makeup pouch, scarf, cell phone, and another pouch for pens. Great for [the] beach, too!"
Buy It! The Waves Jelli Tote, $65.15; amazon.com
If you're a fan of the belt bag trend, you'll like this faux-leather one with an oversized heart buckle on the front. It's available in red faux-patent leather and black faux-matte leather with gold hardware, and it has a magnetic snap closure and one internal zippered pocket. Plus, you can adjust the strap or remove it altogether to use the bag as a clutch.
Buy It! The Sky Belt Bag, $49.57; amazon.com
Before summer kicks into full gear, treat yourself to Katy Perry-approved staples that you can mix and match all season.
