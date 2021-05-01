Shop

Katy Perry Just Launched an Amazon Shop Full of Summer-Ready Shoes and Handbags

Everything is under $100
By Eden Lichterman
April 30, 2021 11:00 PM
Katy Perry is known for her bold and colorful fashion, and now you can add a piece of her style to your warm-weather wardrobe. The singer just launched a storefront on Amazon, and it's full of cute summer shoes and purses for under $100.

The new shop includes everything from flat sandals with metal accents to rainbow sneakers to a heart-shaped crossbody bag. Keep scrolling through to check out 20 of the best summer-ready accessories from Katy Perry's Amazon storefront.

Shop Katy Perry Footwear on Amazon

Shop Katy Perry Handbags on Amazon

A pair of comfortable strappy sandals are a staple for summer, and these faux-leather ones are a great option. They have a trendy square toe, crossover straps on the top, and an ankle strap with an adjustable buckle. You can choose from six colors and patterns, including neutrals, bright solid colors, and a snakeskin print.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Luv Flat Sandal, $59; amazon.com

If you prefer a slip-on style, consider these colorful slides with faux-pearl and golden accents on the back of the slight heel. They have a thick stretch satin band across the top, a square toe, and a padded insole for optimal comfort. You'll also find textured rubber on the bottom, so they won't slip off your feet.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Pearl Slide Sandal, $69; amazon.com

The shoe section is also stocked with statement sneakers, like this slip-on pair with a whimsical design on the top. They have a thick rubber sole and a linen upper, and they're available in eight different color options. We like to think that the daisy option is an homage to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Kerry Sneaker, $79; amazon.com

Moving on to handbags, this simple faux-leather tote is the perfect catch-all purse for everyday use. It comes in black and a white-and-pink colorblocked option, each with a top handle and a crossbody strap. The main pocket has a magnetic closure, and there are two zippered pockets inside.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Dream Tote, $66.98; amazon.com

For something a little more funky, check out this clear plastic tote with a colorful handle and a removable interior zippered pouch. The pouch options include a pineapple, a red-and-white mushroom, a neon pink peace sign, and a red heart. One reviewer says it's the "perfect size for work or play. Fits my small laptop, makeup pouch, scarf, cell phone, and another pouch for pens. Great for [the] beach, too!"

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Waves Jelli Tote, $65.15; amazon.com

If you're a fan of the belt bag trend, you'll like this faux-leather one with an oversized heart buckle on the front. It's available in red faux-patent leather and black faux-matte leather with gold hardware, and it has a magnetic snap closure and one internal zippered pocket. Plus, you can adjust the strap or remove it altogether to use the bag as a clutch.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! The Sky Belt Bag, $49.57; amazon.com

Before summer kicks into full gear, treat yourself to Katy Perry-approved staples that you can mix and match all season.

