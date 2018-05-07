Dear Katy Perry, We Found Your 2018 Met Gala Dress (and You Already Wore It!)

If there was a time Katy Perry to pull dress-urrection, it would be right now. The singer’s 2013 Met Gala dress just happens to perfectly match this year’s Fashion Prom theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” so if she wanted to pull an outfit repeat, we wouldn’t judge. (Anna Wintour, however, might.)

For the “punk” themed gala in 2013, Perry wore a head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana look, straight from the Italian label’s Fall 2013 ready-to-wear collection. The heavily embellished, crystal-covered midi dress featured religious iconography and she added a further not do Catholicism with a pair of statement cross earrings, plus a crown and studded ankle-strap heels.

Perry attended alongside designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabanna for the star-studded fête celebrating the year’s “PUNK: Chaos to Couture” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of art. The Italian designers often nod to religion in their collections, and their designs are bound to have a huge presence on the Met Gala red carpet this year.

Perry, 33, grew up in a very devout religious household. Her parents are both pastors and identify as born again Christians.

She has said she was was taught to boycott artists like Madonna and was only allowed to listen to gospel music as a young teen.

“We knew about Madonna and Marilyn Manson in my family because we picketed their concerts,” Perry told Vogue in her May 2017 cover interview.

“But my house was church on Sunday morning, church on Sunday night, church on Wednesday evening; you don’t celebrate Halloween; Jesus gives you your Christmas presents; we watch Bill O’Reilly on TV,” she added.”That was my whole childhood and youth and early teens. I still have conditioned layers dropping off of me by the day.”

Last month, Perry visited the Vatican with her “mama,” Mary Hudson, and boyfriend Orlando bloom, and she had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis.

“Happy Saturday, everyone. I’m here in Rome at the Vatican about to speak on meditation,” Perry said at the time in a video posted on her Instagram Story, as she arrived at The Vatican for the fourth annual Unite to Cure conference.

Perry wore a black veiled hat and matching ruffle-embellished dress for the event, and she continued to explore Rome with Bloom after the Vatican visit. We have a feeling her trip also left her with some fashion inspiration for this year’s Met.