Model Katrina Scott Is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2021 Rookie of the Year

Meet the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021 Rookie of the Year!

SI Swimsuit has crowned model and mom Katrina Scott as this year's official Rookie alongside seven other women who make up the 2021 Rookie class: Yumi Nu, Nyma Tang, Kathy Jacobs, Tanaye White, Leyna Bloom, Maggie Rawlins and Natalie Mariduena.

Scott made her debut in the SI Swimsuit 2021 Issue where she modeled on the beaches of Florida. She then caught everyone's attention when she walked in SI Swim's runway show during Miami Swim Week this past July while undergoing IVF treatments.

"I think ever since becoming a mom, I've realized how beautiful and remarkable a woman's body is. I appreciate my body so much that I was able to create life," Scott, mother to 2-year-old daughter Isabelle, told SI Swim in an accompanying video, above.

Katrina Scott Credit: Yu Tsai

She went on to say that her ultimate goal is to uplift and empower those around her. "It's never too early to start thinking about how do you want to impact the world? How do you want to impact your family? And look at your life later and say I made people feel really amazing around me. I empowered them and I hope that I can do that as a mom," said the Tone It Up co-founder.

In a statement, SI Swim's Editor in Chief MJ Day says the brand's "excited" to celebrate Scott as an "incredible role model."

"Katrina's story is extremely inspiring, as a self-made entrepreneur, she has built a global fitness brand, is a New York Times best-selling author and on top of that is a mother, wife and now SI Swimsuit model," Day says. "Her introduction to Swimsuit was a more non-traditional one — starting off by creating workout videos for our followers during the pandemic. The partnership quickly evolved and we recognized what an impact Katrina had on our fans."

She continues: "Her willingness to use her knowledge, power and strength to open up about the wins and losses in her professional and personal life to drive awareness for others, perfectly aligns with our work towards creating a safe space for self-expression. Katrina is an incredible example of someone that will help us continue to think outside of the box and push the envelope on championing change for women. We couldn't be happier to name her the 2021 Rookie of the Year!"

While undergoing IVF, she walked down the runway at the SI Swim show in July modeling various swimsuits including a cutout one-piece, high-rise thong bikini and patterned two-piece. Afterward, she looked back on the experience in a heartfelt Instagram post, saying how proud she felt to "represent all the women out there who feel like it's too late for them."

"IT'S NEVER TOO LATE! 💫 I hope to represent all the moms… you are remarkable and so strong. I hope to represent the women yearning to grow their family… who may have experienced loss (my 3 angels), and all my IVF warriors who are holding onto every month praying for their family," Scott said. "I hope to represent the women who have had the hardest year of their life… and show that there's still light and to keep your head high and your heart open."