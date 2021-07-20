The Bachelorette previously said she'd block any social media users who make rude comments about her appearance

Katie Thurston Claps Back at Trolls Criticizing Her Skinny Jeans and Middle Part: 'Come for Me Gen Z'

Katie Thurston is a proud Millennial.

Amid the ongoing debate about skinny jeans and middle part, the Bachelorette made it clear which side she's on during last night's episode by wearing both not-so-trendy trends to her one-on-one date with Greg Grippo. Of course, the reality star, 30, got roasted by Gen Z on social media shortly after.

"katie's side part is moving further and further away each week #thebachelorette" one person tweeted, adding, "I know that her whole schtick is "millennial still stuck in 2013" but I am BEGGING this girl to try a middle part. she needs to give her scalp a break. #thebachelorette"

But Thurston clapped back, replying simply, "Never."

Another member of Bachelor Nation wondered why the show's stylists "hate Katie," to which she responded, "I dress myself" with a smiley face emoji.

Thurston then directly addressed her controversial outfit, tweeting, "Skinny jeans and side part. Come for me Gen Z. #TheBachelorette" alongside a photo of herself from last night's episode.

This is not the first time the reality star has defended herself on social media — last month, Thurston addressed followers via her Instagram Story to say she'd be blocking any users who make rude comments about her appearance.

"Alright, I'm creating a new rule for myself. Anyone who wants to message me about my part, or my fashion or lack thereof, I'm just going to block you," she said with a laugh.

"I mean, I know a lot of you guys don't have any hate about it," she added. "They're just giving me friendly suggestions, but when you get them every day, it's just like, God damn."

"Look, I'm just like your basic f---ing girl who somehow became a Bachelorette," continued Thurston, who first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. "But you know, I've said it before, and I'm going to say it again: It's not about the wrapping paper, it's the gift inside."

"And that's what I am - a f---ing gift. So this," she said, pointing to her hair and graphic tee - "doesn't matter."