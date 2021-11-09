Amazon Just Launched a Size-Inclusive Holiday Fashion Guide — but You Only Have 3 Days to Shop the Looks
As we approach the holiday season, now is the time to start planning your festive outfits for upcoming gatherings and celebrations. But, according to Megababe founder Katie Sturino, "Plus-size women have had too few style options for too long." That's why she collaborated with Amazon's The Drop to curate a collection of size-inclusive holiday fashion — and you have until Thursday, November 11 to shop the looks.
Sturino styled both formal outfits for holiday parties and casual options for hanging out at home, and you can shop the pieces directly from The Drop's landing page. For evenings out, you'll find a midi slip dress, a pair of faux-leather pants, and a smocked blouse with ruffle details. To wear around the house, grab a pair of soft and stretchy joggers, a tie-dye crew-neck sweatshirt, or a cozy ribbed sweater dress. All of the pieces are available in sizes XXS through 3X.
Shop Size-Inclusive Holiday Fashion from The Drop
- Grace Supersoft Stretch Rib-Cuff Jogger, $39.90
- Marisol Long-Sleeve Ruffle Smocked Cropped Top, $44.90
- Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt, $44.90
- Brigitte Chunky Button-Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan, $49.90
- Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $49.90
- Aiko Puff-Sleeve Sweater Dress, $59.90
- @lisadnyc Faux-Leather Pull-On Jogger, $59.90
- Southampton Zipper Foldover Clutch, $29.90
- Avery Square-Toe Two-Strap High-Heeled Sandal, $49.90
- Jessi Side-Zip Block-Heel Ankle Boot, $59.90
In addition to providing plus-size holiday fashion inspo, Sturino also pulled together a beauty gift guide with some of her favorite products on Amazon. She featured a few super popular hair care products, including the Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment, a travel-size T3 ionic hair dryer, and the Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle. Sturino also let us in on a couple of her favorite skin care products, like an at-home microdermabrasion kit from PMD Beauty and the exfoliating Tata Harper Superkind Radiance Mask.
Shop Katie Sturino's Beauty Gift Picks
Since Sturino collaborated with The Drop to create these guides, her curated sections will only be available to shop until Thursday. Be sure to check out her size-inclusive holiday fashion looks and go-to beauty products before time runs out.
