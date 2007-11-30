Katie Holmes's Banged Bob: Love It or Hate It?

We loved it when Katie Holmes chopped off her long locks into a chic bob a few months back, but when she turned up at today’s German Bambi Awards with a ’20s-style do, complete with heavy straight bangs, our jaws almost dropped! The star looks so sophisticated and chic with her flapper-inspired look — check out her amazing eyes! — we almost didn’t recognize her in that sexy Monique Lhuillier gown. We love that Katie is trying out new looks, but we want to know what you think of it. Tell us: What do you think of Katie’s banged bob? Love it or hate it?