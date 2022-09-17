Lifestyle Style Katie Holmes' Low-Key Look Has All the Makings of a Go-To Fall Outfit It’s comfy, classy, and current By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 17, 2022 11:00 AM Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Aside from attending fashion shows in hooded dresses and writing, directing, producing, and starring in her latest film, Katie Holmes is actually pretty relatable. The Alone Together actress, 43, is that rare breed of celebrity who seems to live like a real New Yorker, carrying heavy tote bags and walking around the city streets for miles, which is exactly what she did earlier this week while wearing an outfit we're hankering to copy, stat. On September 13, Holmes was spotted wearing a low-key look that included two major fall trends: wide-leg jeans and a polo sweater. Bigger-is-better bottoms have been everywhere for months, and Holmes' true blue denim pair fits the bill. Once you try high-waisted wide-leg jeans yourself, you'll immediately understand the oversized silhouette's appeal (read: comfort) — and we have a feeling you won't go back to skinny or straight styles any time soon. Shop Wide-Leg Jeans: BP. High-Waist Wide-Leg Carpenter Jeans, $59; nordstrom.com Lovers + Friends Lennon Distressed High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $63.20 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com Good American Good Stacked High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $74.25 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com We The Free Crvy Gia Wide-Leg Jeans, $128; freepeople.com This $59 pair from Nordstrom resembles Holmes' pick and even includes side pockets for a trendy cargo pant feel. This lighter wash pair is 60 percent off at Nordstrom right now, ringing in at just $64, and this Good American pick is on sale for $75. Nordstrom Buy It! BP. High-Waist Wide-Leg Carpenter Jeans, $59; nordstrom.com Holmes' top, a heather gray cropped cable knit collared sweater, is also an on-the-rise style: Gigi Hadid even opted for the preppy piece just last week. A collar instantly elevates any old pullover without sacrificing the comfort you expect from a cozy sweater, so you can feel put together and comfy simultaneously. Shop Polo Sweaters: BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $24.99 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com Old Navy Rib-Knit Quarter-Zip Sweater, $54.99; oldnavy.gap.com J.Crew Collared Cotton Beach Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com Quince Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater, $79.90 (orig. $175); onequince.com This Fall Sweater Is 'So Flattering,' Shoppers Are Buying It in Every Color This ribbed sweater looks similar to Holmes' choice and is on sale for $25 at Nordstrom right now, while this polished pick from J.Crew, currently marked down to $65, comes in five solid colors. Nordstrom Buy It! BP. Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater, $24.99 (orig. $39); nordstrom.com No combination is more classic for fall than jeans and a sweater, but the roomy fit of Holmes' jeans and collared sweater put a 2022 spin on the tried-and-true outfit formula. Below, snag the wide-leg jeans and polo sweater you're bound to wear on repeat this season — together or separately. Free People Buy It! We The Free Crvy Gia Wide-Leg Jeans, $128; freepeople.com Old Navy Buy It! Old Navy Rib-Knit Quarter-Zip Sweater, $54.99; oldnavy.gap.com Nordstrom Buy It! Lovers + Friends Lennon Distressed High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $63.20 (orig. $158); nordstrom.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Collared Cotton Beach Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com Nordstrom Buy It! Good American Good Stacked High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans, $74.25 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com Quince Buy It! Quince Mongolian Cashmere Polo Sweater, $79.90 (orig. $175); onequince.com