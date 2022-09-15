Katie Holmes Sports a Nose Ring and Black Hooded Dress at Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week Show

Katie Holmes accessorized her New York Fashion Week look with a black clutch and gold open-toe heels, and kept her hair styled in short, fringy bangs

By
Published on September 15, 2022 09:37 AM
katie holmes
Katie Holmes. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Katie Holmes is bringing the edge.

The Alone Together writer, director, producer and actress went for a different look during Tom Ford's Wednesday-evening show at New York Fashion Week, where she rocked a nose ring and stylish black hooded dress.

Holmes, 43, accessorized with a black clutch, gold open-toe heels and multiple rings, keeping her dark hair styled in short, fringy bangs.

Marking the end of NYFW, Ford's show took place at Manhattan's Skylight on Vesey and featured models rocking the designer's latest runway looks, including sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">katie holmes</a>
Katie Holmes. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Alongside Holmes, other stars in attendance at the fashion event included Chris Rock, Erykah Badu, Nicole Richie and Ciara, as well as Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Madonna was also present and joined by her two oldest children, daughter Lourdes Leon and son Rocco Ritchie.

Last year, Holmes starred in PEOPLE's annual Beautiful Issue, where she posed makeup-free and spoke about how she values inner beauty the most.

"I embrace my age with gratitude and I don't worry about not having makeup on. My joy comes from within," the Dawson's Creek alum told PEOPLE at the time.

To keep her skin looking its best, Holmes detailed that she treats it well from the inside out.

"I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible," she said. "I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer."

And while the Pieces of April actress said she prioritizes her skincare, she added that is thankful for having "three older sisters who taught me how to wear makeup."

Now, when she gets ready for her day, Holmes keeps her regimen relatively simple. "When I leave the house, I make sure I'm wearing sunscreen and a lip gloss," she explained.

