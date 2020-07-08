Katie Holmes Wore the Prettiest Crop Top, and We Found It on Major Sale
Plus five similar styles that start at just $15
When Katie Holmes isn’t DIY tie-dying with her daughter Suri, she can be found strolling around New York City looking phenomenally chic. Case in point: the time she basically shut down the internet with her Khaite cardigan and matching knit bralette or when she wore the “It” teddy coat of the season. Most recently, though, she was seen rocking a casual yet ultra-stylish summer ensemble consisting of trendy wide-leg jeans, a brown shopper tote, and our favorite component to her look — a marigold beaded crop top with puff sleeves from Ulla Johnson.
Holmes has been a longtime fan of the bohemian brand, having been spotted at its New York Fashion Week runway shows and wearing everything from the label’s floral dresses to its retro-style denim jumpsuits. So it comes as no surprise that the actress has once again indulged us with another inspo-worthy piece, but this time, we’ve tracked down her exact top on sale for a fraction of its original price. Normally retailing for $395, Ulla Johnson’s yellow Zola Top is on sale for just $198 at Net-a-Porter and available in brown for $118 off at Shopbop.
Buy It! Ulla Johnson Zola Top, $197.50 (orig. $395); net-a-porter.com
Of course, scoring this statement-making crop top at a price like this is a steal in itself (especially considering the brand's average price point of $200 and up) but if you’re looking to copy Holmes’s style for even less we’ve found five similar tops that deliver the same fashionable punch — and they start at just $15.
From this floral-print puff-sleeve crop top with a ruffle hem from Shein for just $21 to this square-neck smocked top from ASTR the Label starting at $60, these five tops are an easy way to replicate Holmes look without breaking the bank.
Scroll down to check out five of our favorite yellow crop tops inspired by Katie Holmes’s laidback summer style now.
Buy It! Sweatyrocks Floral Puff Short Sleeve Crop Top, $14.99–$18.99; amazon.com
Buy It! SheIn Floral Ruffle Hem Crop Top, $17.99–$20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! ASTR the Label Bondi Eyelet Crop Top, $98; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Topshop Smocked Ruffle Strap Crop Top, $38; nordstrom.com
Buy It! ASTR the Label Short Sleeve Square Neck Mason Smocked Crop Top, $60.01–$78; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.