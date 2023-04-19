Katie Holmes Stands By Her Viral Dress-Over-Jeans Outfit She Wore to Jingle Ball: 'I Felt Cool'

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, the actress and director says she just likes to "have fun"

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

Published on April 19, 2023 04:25 PM

Katie Holmes is ready to put her outfit controversy to bed.

In a new interview with Drew Barrymore on an episode of her talk show that aired Wednesday, the actress and Rare Objects director recounted the decision behind her 2022 Jingle Ball look, which turned into the subject of much critique online when she first wore it on the carpet.

At the holiday concert, Holmes, 44, decided to rock a navy blue mini dress (which she referred to as a "corset" on The Drew Barrymore Show) with a bow that she "threw on" with a relaxed-fitted pair of jeans and casual sneakers.

Despite the chatter that soon erupted when she stepped out in the getup, the star's reasoning behind it was quite simple.

"I knew I wanted to dance there 'cause I was going with my nephews. So, I threw my sneakers on and I thought I looked cool," the Alone Together star recalled. "I felt cool, I felt great and then I woke up the next morning and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she added, referring to the social media frenzy that ensued.

The Dawson's Creek alum concluded: "I don't think about it, I really don't. I like to go and have fun," either seemingly referencing her relaxed vibe towards what she wears or her nonchalance towards internet trolling.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Though months have passed since the debacle, Holmes addressed it in her cover story for Glamour's April Issue, released last week.

"Come on, women, let's hold each other up here. Let's look a little bit past what we're wearing. That's our duty amongst each other. I feel like the woman's journey is deeper," she relented.

But clearly Holmes is doing something right in the fashion category. In 2019, she made a case for denim (this time in a more positive light) after she was spotted in a Khaite cashmere bralette and matching cardigan with jeans and sandal mules.

And while out in New York City for press, she rocked a sparkly denim trousers that introduced a shimmery take on the classic look.

But most of all, she enjoys getting comfy in a pair of sweatpants.

"I think we all want our sweats," she told Glamour, after the outlet asked her about the chic blazer-jogger combination she wore in 2020.

She added: "It's a funny world because the culture of celebrity and the access that exists now could be quite a distraction from who the person is," further noting, "I'm an actor, so people say, 'Oh, do you think about what you wear before you go to the grocery store?' No, because it's not my job. You know what I mean? But yesterday, going and doing a talk show is part of my job. So yes, that's put together."

