Katie Holmes' Stylist Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Denim Y2K Look

The actress wore a Tove top — which many mistook for a minidress — over baggy jeans at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday

By
Published on December 14, 2022 02:13 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Katie Holmes' "dress-over-jeans" Jingle Ball look is getting another once-over.

The 43-year-old actress provoked intense opinions on social media over the weekend after she wore a strapless dark-blue "dress" over baggy jeans, teamed with black sneakers, with armchair style critics questioning the Y2K-era look — but her stylist says the outfit was a collaborative decision based on coolness and comfort.

"We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there," Brie Welch, Holmes' personal stylist told The New York Times.

She added via email to the outlet, "On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!)"

Welch also set the record straight that Holmes was wearing a Tove bustier-style tube top, not a dress, teamed with Maison Margiela sneakers and Reformation's "Wilder" wide leg jeans ($148).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The mother of one completed the look with loose beach waves and minimal jewelry, only opting to wear sapphire drop earrings and a silver-studded nose ring.

The Alone Together star is known for being a trendsetter when it comes to elevating basic clothing, like button-up tops, wide-leg jeans and other casual looks.

In October, she brought back the classic denim button-down shirt, wearing a unique version with statement white buttons and pleats through the center. She paired the top with cargo pants, which made a huge comeback this year.

Often snapped while walking the streets of New York City, Holmes embraces outerwear and ease with equal abandon.

One of her most successful streetwear looks also went viral in 2019, when she paired a mostly unbuttoned cashmere Khaite cardigan and bralette with jeans.

