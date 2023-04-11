Katie Holmes' Red Carpet Look Has a Little Bit of Everything: Netting, Sparkles and Velvet Fringe

The actress made an appearance at a screening of her third directorial feature Rare Objects in New York City

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 11:47 AM
Katie Holmes at the Haute Living screening of "Rare Objects" held at The Crosby Street Hotel on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
Katie Holmes. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

Katie Holmes, the accidental trendsetter, continues to turn heads on red carpets.

On Monday night, the actress-director made quite a fashion statement on the red carpet of her third directorial effort, Rare Objects.

The Dawson's Creek alum wore a silver net dress with long pieces of red velvet trim and a long black coat buttoned at the top. She paired black stockings and strappy silver heels with the look.

Holmes wore her hair up in a messy bun with two long strands framing her face, silver drop earrings and a bright red lip.

Katie Holmes at the Haute Living screening of "Rare Objects" held at The Crosby Street Hotel on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
Katie Holmes. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

The actress-turned-director has made several notable red carpet appearances in recent months. In December, she rocked an early 2000s fashion trend — a mini dress over jeans.

The Alone Together writer, director, producer and actress, 44, walked the red carpet at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City, where she looked confident, casual and comfortable in her attire.

Wearing loose blue jeans with frayed bottoms, Holmes wore a strapless dark blue dress over the denim, as well as black sneakers.

The mother of one completed the look with loose beach waves and minimal jewelry, only opting to wear sapphire drop earrings and a silver studded nose ring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Holmes is known for being a trendsetter when it comes to elevating basic clothing, like button-up tops, wide-leg jeans and other casual looks.

In October, she brought back the classic denim button-down shirt, wearing a unique version with statement white buttons and pleats through the center. She paired the top with cargo pants, which have been making a huge comeback lately.

Holmes also takes accessorizing casual outfits to a new level as well. Back in September, she wore a stack of gold necklaces when she stepped out in New York City, including two fun pieces from BaubleBar.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes Layers a Mini-Dress Over Blue Jeans at 2022 Jingle Ball Concert in N.Y.C.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes' Stylist Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Denim Y2K Look
Singer/songwriter and actress Chloe Bailey SiriusXM Studios on April 06, 2023 in New York City.
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Adam Sandler's 'Sandlercore' Red carpet style
Adam Sandler's 'Sandlercore' Red Carpet Style Evolution
christina aguilera
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
*EXCLUSIVE* Alessandra Ambrosio takes her daughter Anja Louise to a Gucci party in Sao Paulo
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
jennifer aniston
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lenny Kravitz Brings Rocker Style to the Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Plunging Silk Blouse
Cate Blanchett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Cate Blanchett Supports Sustainable Fashion (Again!) Wearing Archival Louis Vuitton at 2023 Oscars
paris hilton
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
miley cyrus
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Californi
Ciara Wears Fresh-Off-the-Runway Naked Dress — and Thong! — for 2023 Oscars Afterparty
Katy Perry
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress In Funny TikTok: ‘Selective Outrage’
Ciara Hits Back at Haters of Her Naked Oscars Party Dress in Funny TikTok: 'Selective Outrage'
"She Came to Me" Premiere & Opening Ceremony Red Carpet - 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week