Katie Holmes' Red Carpet Look Has a Little Bit of Everything: Netting, Sparkles and Velvet Fringe

Katie Holmes, the accidental trendsetter, continues to turn heads on red carpets.

On Monday night, the actress-director made quite a fashion statement on the red carpet of her third directorial effort, Rare Objects.

The Dawson's Creek alum wore a silver net dress with long pieces of red velvet trim and a long black coat buttoned at the top. She paired black stockings and strappy silver heels with the look.

Holmes wore her hair up in a messy bun with two long strands framing her face, silver drop earrings and a bright red lip.

Katie Holmes. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty

The actress-turned-director has made several notable red carpet appearances in recent months. In December, she rocked an early 2000s fashion trend — a mini dress over jeans.

The Alone Together writer, director, producer and actress, 44, walked the red carpet at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City, where she looked confident, casual and comfortable in her attire.

Wearing loose blue jeans with frayed bottoms, Holmes wore a strapless dark blue dress over the denim, as well as black sneakers.

The mother of one completed the look with loose beach waves and minimal jewelry, only opting to wear sapphire drop earrings and a silver studded nose ring.

Katie Holmes. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Holmes is known for being a trendsetter when it comes to elevating basic clothing, like button-up tops, wide-leg jeans and other casual looks.

In October, she brought back the classic denim button-down shirt, wearing a unique version with statement white buttons and pleats through the center. She paired the top with cargo pants, which have been making a huge comeback lately.

Holmes also takes accessorizing casual outfits to a new level as well. Back in September, she wore a stack of gold necklaces when she stepped out in New York City, including two fun pieces from BaubleBar.