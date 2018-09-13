Katie Holmes Says She’s Still Developing Her Style: ‘It Takes Longer Than You Think’

Katie Holmes has been attending New York Fashion Week for years. So it was no surprise to see the actress in the front row of multiple fashion shows in New York City this week, including Zimmermann, Alice + Olivia and Tory Burch — all within days of each other.

The appeal? It’s glamorous, sure. But it’s also research.

“I like to get one or two really trendy things each season, and I haven’t decided which trends I want to do yet,” the 39-year-old told PEOPLE at the Harper’s Bazaar and American Express-hosted debut for the Saks Fifth Avenue It List Townhouse in the West Village during New York Fashion Week. She started her search for her seasonal trendy pieces there, as Saks converted each of the five floors in the venue into an Instagrammable version of one of fall’s top trends.

As she searched the townhouse up and down and went about selecting the fashion shows she wanted to attend for the week, she said she was definitely looking for more “of a girly look.” It explains why she’s attracted to labels like Zac Posen, Ulla Johnson and Jason Wu (which is what she wore to the event). Her rule for picking ensembles, she says, is “wear what you feel comfortable in. Wear what makes you feel good.”

However, her style is still a work in progress — and that idea of embracing that your style as a constant evolution is a lesson she wish the next generation would take to as well.

“I think being so inundated with social media, you’re constantly being shown images of what other people have or what other people look like,” she says. “It’s really like, take time to develop different parts of yourself, and your style will come. Everything will come. It takes longer than you think. Just be good to yourself. Appreciate yourself instead of comparing yourself.”

Katie Holmes at New York Fashion Week.

Even she can get up in the Instagram v. Reality comparisons, she admits. “I think, ‘Wow, their lives are so perfect.’” But it’s not worth wasting your time on, she says. “To develop anything, it takes a long time.” Is she still developing her style? “Yes, I am.”

That said, you won’t find her shopping online for something to spruce up her wardrobe. “I don’t buy anything online,” she says. “I’m not up late at night online shopping. I like to go into stores. That space is a reflection of the designer.”