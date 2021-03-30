Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue: 'I Embrace My Age with Gratitude'

The actress let her natural skin shine through for PEOPLE's 2021 Beautiful Issue

Katie Holmes owns her natural beauty.

The actress, 42, joins Katie Couric and other glowing, barefaced stars in a makeup-free spread for PEOPLE's annual Beautiful Issue, and says at this point in her life, she values inner beauty the most.

"I embrace my age with gratitude and I don't worry about not having make up on. My joy comes from within," Holmes tells PEOPLE.

To keep her skin looking its best, the actress treats it well from the inside-out. "I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible," she says. "I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer."

katie holmes Image zoom Credit: Ramona Rosales

Holmes swears by renowned skin therapist Dr. Barbara Sturm's namesake skincare line. "I am a big fan of Dr. Sturm. I regularly get [her] facials and use her products," the star says.

While the actress prioritizes her skincare, she is thankful for having "three older sisters who taught me how to wear makeup." Now when she gets ready for her day, she keeps her regimen relatively simple.