Katie Holmes Admits She Loves to Dress Down When She's Not Working: 'We All Want Our Sweats'

Katie Holmes may be known for her sleek street style and inscrutable trendsetting, but in her downtime, she's all about the elastic waistband.

"I think we all want our sweats," the Rare Objects director and actress, 44, told Glamour in its April issue, referring specifically to a viral look she sported on New York City streets in 2020, when she paired a double-breasted blazer and tee with knit joggers and white sneakers.

And while there's a place for comfy athleisure, the actress and mom said it's also about context.

"It's a funny world because the culture of celebrity and the access that exists now could be quite a distraction from who the person is," she said. "I'm an actor, so people say, 'Oh, do you think about what you wear before you go to the grocery store?' No, because it's not my job. You know what I mean? But yesterday, going and doing a talk show is part of my job. So yes, that's put together."

Whether it's wearing a Khaite cashmere bralette and matching cardigan and or a bustier over pants for a concert like she did in December, count Holmes among fashion's biggest fans.

For an appearance on Today on Wednesday, the star paired a chunky slate collared sweater with wide-legged gold metallic pants and opted for gold jewelry, including a necklace, hoops and a nose ring.

"I mean, I enjoy the craftsmanship. I enjoy putting things together," she told Glamour, elaborating on her viral Y2K-inspired concert look from December: "And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she's very detail oriented, and that inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design."

Elsewhere in the interview, Holmes opened up about her 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, and revealed a regrettable fashion faux pas.

"I think the '90s style is exactly back," she said about what Suri likes to wear. "Makes me feel old. We lived through that already! My mom says she should have saved things. I should have saved things."