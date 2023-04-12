Katie Holmes Admits She Loves to Dress Down When She's Not Working: 'We All Want Our Sweats'

The Rare Objects director and actress told Glamour she enjoys the craftsmanship of fashion but doesn't hate a casual day

By
Published on April 12, 2023 01:22 PM
GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Photo: Christine Hahn/Glamour

Katie Holmes may be known for her sleek street style and inscrutable trendsetting, but in her downtime, she's all about the elastic waistband.

"I think we all want our sweats," the Rare Objects director and actress, 44, told Glamour in its April issue, referring specifically to a viral look she sported on New York City streets in 2020, when she paired a double-breasted blazer and tee with knit joggers and white sneakers.

And while there's a place for comfy athleisure, the actress and mom said it's also about context.

katie holmes
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

"It's a funny world because the culture of celebrity and the access that exists now could be quite a distraction from who the person is," she said. "I'm an actor, so people say, 'Oh, do you think about what you wear before you go to the grocery store?' No, because it's not my job. You know what I mean? But yesterday, going and doing a talk show is part of my job. So yes, that's put together."

Whether it's wearing a Khaite cashmere bralette and matching cardigan and or a bustier over pants for a concert like she did in December, count Holmes among fashion's biggest fans.

For an appearance on Today on Wednesday, the star paired a chunky slate collared sweater with wide-legged gold metallic pants and opted for gold jewelry, including a necklace, hoops and a nose ring.

"I mean, I enjoy the craftsmanship. I enjoy putting things together," she told Glamour, elaborating on her viral Y2K-inspired concert look from December: "And I work with [stylist] Brie Welch, and she's very detail oriented, and that inspires me. I think it is very creative. I love vintage shopping. I love the art of design."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes covers the April 2023 issue of Glamour. Christine Hahn/Glamour

Elsewhere in the interview, Holmes opened up about her 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, and revealed a regrettable fashion faux pas.

"I think the '90s style is exactly back," she said about what Suri likes to wear. "Makes me feel old. We lived through that already! My mom says she should have saved things. I should have saved things."

Related Articles
Katie Holmes at the Haute Living screening of "Rare Objects" held at The Crosby Street Hotel on April 10, 2023 in New York City.
Katie Holmes' Red Carpet Look Has a Little Bit of Everything: Netting, Sparkles and Velvet Fringe
Katie Holmes, Shannyn Sossamon, Josh Hartnett, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Katie Holmes Reveals '40 Days and 40 Nights' Was Originally Supposed to Star Her and Ashton Kutcher
GLAMOUR’S APRIL 2023 COVER STAR IS KATIE HOLMES
Katie Holmes Says Daughter Suri Was 'Really Visible' as a Baby, Now Wants to 'Protect Her'
jennifer garner nyc media tour april 2023
Jennifer Garner Wears 5 Different Outfits in 1 Day — See Them All!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes' Stylist Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Viral Denim Y2K Look
Amazon Basic Fashion
I’m the Resident Office Fashion Girl and These Are the 10 Amazon Fashion Staples I Can’t Live Without
Rare Objects Trailer
Katie Holmes, Julia Mayorga and Alan Cumming Star in Trailer for 'Rare Objects' — Watch
paris hilton
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise attend the Z100's Jingle Ball 2017 on December 8, 2017 in New York City
Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri: Everything She's Said About Parenting
EXCLUSIVE Interview: Steph Shep & Future Earth Collaborate With Brilliant Earth for Earth Month Credit: Adrian Martin
The Hottest Celebrity Fashion Launches You Should Be Shopping Right Now
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes Layers a Mini-Dress Over Blue Jeans at 2022 Jingle Ball Concert in N.Y.C.
20-best-joggers-of-2022-tout
The 20 Best Joggers of 2023 to Wear Anywhere — from the Gym to the Office
Rihanna
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Ice Spice Ivy Park x Adidas
Ice Spice Stars in Her First Fashion Campaign with Beyoncé's Ivy Park and Adidas: 'I Love a Baddie'
Fabletics Brand BP
These Are the 13 Best Fabletics Products Available Right Now
storm reid
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits from the Week