Katie Holmes Layers a Mini-Dress Over Blue Jeans at 2022 Jingle Ball Concert in N.Y.C.

The actress opted to bring back a 2000s fashion trend during the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 11, 2022 02:23 PM

Katie Holmes is bringing back an early 2000s fashion trend — a mini dress over jeans.

The Alone Together writer, director, producer and actress, 43, walked the red carpet at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday evening, where she looked confident, casual and comfortable in her attire.

Wearing loose blue jeans with frayed bottoms, Holmes wore a strapless dark blue dress over the denim, as well as black sneakers.

The mother of one completed the look with loose beach waves and minimal jewelry, only opting to wear sapphire drop earrings and a silver studded nose ring.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Press Room at Madison Square Garden on December 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Holmes is known for being a trendsetter when it comes to elevating basic clothing, like button-up tops, wide-leg jeans, and other casual looks.

In October, she brought back the classic denim button-down shirt, wearing a unique version with statement white buttons and pleats through the center. She paired the top with cargo pants, which made a huge comeback this year.

Holmes also takes accessorizing casual outfits to a new level as well. Back in September, she wore a stack of gold necklaces when she stepped out in New York City. Some pieces included BaubleBar's Astro 18K gold necklace, a double-sided pendant that features a colorful enamel astrological chart, and the Mini Hera necklace, a 14K paperclip link gold-plated chain.

In April, she was photographed walking around New York in strap-closure sneakers, joining other celebrities like Reese Witherspoon in bringing them back into fashion.

RELATED VIDEO: Katie Holmes Goes Makeup-Free for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue: "I Embrace My Age with Gratitude"

Last year, Holmes was featured in PEOPLE's annual Beautiful Issue, where she posed makeup-free and spoke about the value of inner beauty.

"I embrace my age with gratitude and I don't worry about not having makeup on. My joy comes from within," the Dawson's Creek alum told PEOPLE at the time.

Holmes added that she focuses on healthy lifestyles to keep her skin looking its best.

"I drink a lot of water and try to eat a lot of vegetables to keep my skin as healthy as possible," she said. "I take care of my skin by cleaning it every morning and evening, [and] wearing a lot of hyaluronic [acid] serum and moisturizer."

And while Holmes said she does prioritize her skincare, she said she is also thankful to have "three older sisters who taught me how to wear makeup."

When getting ready, she added that she keeps her skin regimen as simple as possible. "When I leave the house, I make sure I'm wearing sunscreen and a lip gloss," Holmes explained.

