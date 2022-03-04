This Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Just Put So Many Colorful Handbags on Sale — Up to 50% Off
Every time Katie Holmes steps out, she introduces us to yet another fashion staple we didn't know we needed. The actress somehow always finds a happy medium between fashion-forward and practical, so when we learned that she always has a Kate Spade handbag in her closet, we knew we needed to add one (or two) to our collection ASAP. And luckily, there are a lot of spring-ready bags marked down right now.
"We all like to have fun, yet we also want to be stylish and chic, and we want to be taken seriously. But sometimes, we also just want to have a great little bag that's pink," Holmes told InStyle at the Kate Spade x 2022 event in New York City late last year. "I think they do such a good job incorporating all of that, so that's why I'm a fan." And even though the bags can cost a few hundred dollars, the actress said she still has her first Kate Spade purse — so they're sure to last for years.
If you're in dire need of a new everyday tote, check out this highly-rated light pink leather option that Holmes would approve of. The roomy bag has enough space for your wallet, phone, tablet, and a 13-inch laptop. It also comes with a coordinated detachable wristlet, making the versatile tote feel like two bags for the price of one.
Buy It! Kate Spade All Day Large Tote in Orchid, $149 (orig. $248); katespade.com
For a serious steal, you can also snag this adorable blue satchel that's a whopping 50 percent off (no, that's not a typo). It has a dog-clip closure and multiple pockets to keep all of your essentials safe and organized. Choose to slip the bag around your arms or carry it hands-free with the removable crossbody strap.
Buy It! Kate Spade Knott Medium Satchel in Crystal Blue, $174 (orig. $348); katespade.com
Channel Holmes and pick up one of these fun and colorful bags just in time for spring. But hurry, savings this steep won't last forever. Head to Kate Spade's sale to shop the full selection or check out our other top picks below.
Buy It! Kate Spade Astrid Medium Crossbody in Chalk Pink, $119 (orig. $198); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Spencer Dots Chain Wallet, $128 (orig. $188); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag, $139 (orig. $198); katespade.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Just Put So Many Colorful Handbags on Sale — Up to 50% Off
- Target Quietly Dropped 19,000+ Home Deals — Up to 50% Off
- Madewell's Best-Selling Jeans That Sell Every Minute Just Got a Trendy Makeover
- These Stylish Pet Products Rarely Go on Sale, but We Have an Exclusive Code for 20% Off