This Katie Holmes-Approved Brand Just Put So Many Colorful Handbags on Sale — Up to 50% Off

"We all like to have fun, yet we also want to be stylish and chic, and we want to be taken seriously. But sometimes, we also just want to have a great little bag that's pink," Holmes told InStyle at the Kate Spade x 2022 event in New York City late last year. "I think they do such a good job incorporating all of that, so that's why I'm a fan." And even though the bags can cost a few hundred dollars, the actress said she still has her first Kate Spade purse — so they're sure to last for years.