Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, and More Celebs Can’t Stop Wearing Monochromatic Outfits — Here’s How to Get the Look

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking, we know. But bold, monochromatic colors from head-to-toe for fall? Now, that’s something new. Stylish stars such as Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, and Priyanka Chopra have all recently stepped out rocking bold and colorful looks that we can’t help but love. From Katie Holmes’ rust-colored trench coat and burnt-orange slip dress combo to Jennifer Lopez’s ensemble featuring multiple shades of blue to Priyanka Chopra’s mix of candy-color pinks and magenta, we’re totally on board with their vibrant looks.

In fact, we’re so into the idea of wearing such unexpected hues from head-to-toe in a season traditionally known for dark, muted colors, we went ahead and picked out some seriously stylish (and affordable) pieces in an array of coordinating colors. This way, you can get Katie, Jennifer, and Priyanka’s monochromatic looks for yourself. Why? Because fashion should be fun and these looks are just that. Whether you add in accessories of the same shade to make an extra bold statement or simply pair a few stand-out pieces together in the same colorways, these outfits are sure to make a statement.

Scroll down to shop our favorite colorful styles and build your own monochromatic ensemble inspired by Katie Holmes, J.Lo, and Priyanka for fall. Just get ready for all of the compliments to roll in.

Shades of Orange

Buy It! Mural Teddy Bear Coat, $99; nordstrom.com; Vince Satin Slipdress, $285; nordstrom.com; BB Dakota Slip My Mind Skirt, $88; shopbop.com

Shades of Pink

Buy It! Splendid 1×1 Rib Long Sleeve Turtleneck Tee T-Shirt, $29.98–$119.04; amazon.com; Free People Normani Bias Cut Satin Skirt, $78; nordstrom.com; For Love and Lemons Brooke Pointelle Sweater, $158; shopbop.com

Shades of Blue

Buy It! Cole Haan Slick Wool Wrap Coat with Exaggerated Collar, $380; zappos.com; Everlane The Cashmere Lantern Sweater, $120; everlane.com; Levi’s Dad Jeans, $98; shopbop.com