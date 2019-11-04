Katie Holmes Just Wore the Coolest White Sneakers, and We Found Them at Zappos

From her sleek trench coat to her rust-colored monochromatic outfit to her ultra-cozy cardigan sweater, Katie Holmes has been serving up some serious outfit inspo as of late, and her most recent ensemble is no exception. She stepped out to attend the Hoka One One Pop Up Women Who Fly Panel in the brand’s white Gaviota Leather Sneakers, paired with a classic black blazer and light-wash cropped jeans for a cute and sporty look.

Not familiar with Hoka One One sneakers? Let us (and Katie Holmes) be the first to introduce you! The brand is best known for its enhanced cushioning, inherent stability, and oversized midsoles that help give runners and fitness enthusiasts more comfort and support on the go. But what we love most about Katie’s Hoka One One sneakers is that, not only are they fabulously comfy and great for walking, but they’re also super stylish. (Read: You don’t have to be an avid runner to wear them.)

Thanks to their chunky silhouette and white leather fabric, the Hoka One One Gaviota Leather Sneakers look cute with everything from leggings to dresses to skirts, and especially jeans — just like Katie. And because we’re so obsessed with her exact style, we went ahead and found them at one of our all-time favorite retailers: Zappos!

So if you’re looking to snag a fresh pair of white sneakers that are not only stylish but great for walking, running, and working out, scroll down to shop Katie Holmes’ exact Hoka One One Gaviota Leather Sneakers available at Zappos now.

Image zoom Zappos

Buy It! Hoka One One Gaviota Leather Sneakers, $159.95; zappos.com