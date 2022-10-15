Katie Holmes Just Reminded Us of the Classic, Effortless Shirt Trend Worth Returning to This Fall

Denim shirts will never go out of style

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Published on October 15, 2022

US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York.
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

We can always count on Katie Holmes for effortless ways to embrace timeless trends, whether she's elevating a basic white tank top and jeans with the chicest of necklace stacks, or, most recently, giving new life to the classic denim button-down shirt.

Last weekend, Holmes stepped out for lunch with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III wearing a unique denim shirt, the fitted style showcasing statement white buttons and pleats through the center. She paired the top with khaki cargo pants — a style that made a huge comeback this year — and sneakers for a quintessential casual look for fall.

EXCLUSIVE: <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> And Bobby Wooten III Head To Lunch In New York City
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Her shirt-pant combination is a slight side-step from the more commonly worn "Canadian tuxedo," a denim-on-denim pairing that will always have a place in fashion. Whether you mix and match washes or go for a full monochrome look (like Megan Fox recently did with a light wash jean jacket, denim zippered dress, and coordinating knee-high boots), it's bound to look cool every time.

Head-to-toe denim is actually popping up all over Hollywood this fall — not just in the form of Canadian tuxedos, but in unexpected ways like denim dresses, blazers, and shoes. Bella Hadid recently wore a shin-length dark wash denim dress with overall-style straps. Earlier this year, Julia Fox went grocery shopping in denim boots and a denim blazer over underwear. Perhaps topping them all is Kylie Jenner, who wore jeans as a cold-shoulder shirt, because why not?

So, the least you can do to get in on the denim craze is grab yourself a versatile button-down shirt (or multiple in different washes), and of course, make sure your jean selection is stocked with a variety of styles including baggy, high-waisted, and wide-leg.

If you've been intimidated by the all-denim look, this is your sign to be bold and try it out. If you'd rather stay in your comfort zone, an oversized button-down shirt will look just as stylish over bike shorts on a warm fall day of errands, or paired with leather joggers and heels for an edgy evening look.

We know jeans can get expensive, but denim shirts don't have to. This light wash button-up blouse from Amazon is on sale right now for $30, and this one from Sidefeel comes in a slew of washes and styles, including distressed denim. And last but not least, Madwell's Bluffton Wash button-up shirt is a best-seller for a reason — its high quality will keep you in on the trend for a lifetime.

Keep scrolling to shop denim button-down shirts of all sorts to complete your collection.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

luvamia Denim Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Luvamia Denim Shirt, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Sidefeel Women Long Sleeve Button Denim Jacket
Amazon

Buy It! Sidefeel Long Sleeve Button Denim Jacket, $42.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com

Slim-fit chambray shirt
J.Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt, $76.50 (orig. $98); jcrew.com

Denim Button-Up Shirt in Bluffton Wash
Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Denim Button-Up Shirt in Bluffton Wash, $85; madewell.com

The Denim Shirt Jacket
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Denim Shirt Jacket, $98; everlane.com

Westin Denim Shirt Jacket
Nordstrom

Buy It! Alex Mill Westin Denim Shirt Jacket, $175; nordstrom.com

