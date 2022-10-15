Lifestyle Style Katie Holmes Just Reminded Us of the Classic, Effortless Shirt Trend Worth Returning to This Fall Denim shirts will never go out of style By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 15, 2022 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty We can always count on Katie Holmes for effortless ways to embrace timeless trends, whether she's elevating a basic white tank top and jeans with the chicest of necklace stacks, or, most recently, giving new life to the classic denim button-down shirt. Last weekend, Holmes stepped out for lunch with her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III wearing a unique denim shirt, the fitted style showcasing statement white buttons and pleats through the center. She paired the top with khaki cargo pants — a style that made a huge comeback this year — and sneakers for a quintessential casual look for fall. AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Her shirt-pant combination is a slight side-step from the more commonly worn "Canadian tuxedo," a denim-on-denim pairing that will always have a place in fashion. Whether you mix and match washes or go for a full monochrome look (like Megan Fox recently did with a light wash jean jacket, denim zippered dress, and coordinating knee-high boots), it's bound to look cool every time. Head-to-toe denim is actually popping up all over Hollywood this fall — not just in the form of Canadian tuxedos, but in unexpected ways like denim dresses, blazers, and shoes. Bella Hadid recently wore a shin-length dark wash denim dress with overall-style straps. Earlier this year, Julia Fox went grocery shopping in denim boots and a denim blazer over underwear. Perhaps topping them all is Kylie Jenner, who wore jeans as a cold-shoulder shirt, because why not? Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. So, the least you can do to get in on the denim craze is grab yourself a versatile button-down shirt (or multiple in different washes), and of course, make sure your jean selection is stocked with a variety of styles including baggy, high-waisted, and wide-leg. If you've been intimidated by the all-denim look, this is your sign to be bold and try it out. If you'd rather stay in your comfort zone, an oversized button-down shirt will look just as stylish over bike shorts on a warm fall day of errands, or paired with leather joggers and heels for an edgy evening look. We know jeans can get expensive, but denim shirts don't have to. This light wash button-up blouse from Amazon is on sale right now for $30, and this one from Sidefeel comes in a slew of washes and styles, including distressed denim. And last but not least, Madwell's Bluffton Wash button-up shirt is a best-seller for a reason — its high quality will keep you in on the trend for a lifetime. Keep scrolling to shop denim button-down shirts of all sorts to complete your collection. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: This Popular Bikini Brand Launched Its First Holiday Dress Collection with 'The Bachelor''s Lauren Luyendyk Oprah Says This Is the 'Perfect Water Bottle,' and Now We Want One in Every Color Hilary Duff and Megan Fox Are Wearing the Timeless Fall Shirt That Makes Us Nostalgic for the '90s Amazon Buy It! Luvamia Denim Shirt, $29.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sidefeel Long Sleeve Button Denim Jacket, $42.99 (orig. $47.99); amazon.com J.Crew Buy It! J.Crew Slim-Fit Chambray Shirt, $76.50 (orig. $98); jcrew.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Denim Button-Up Shirt in Bluffton Wash, $85; madewell.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane The Denim Shirt Jacket, $98; everlane.com Nordstrom Buy It! Alex Mill Westin Denim Shirt Jacket, $175; nordstrom.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.