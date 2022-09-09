Lifestyle Style Gold Necklaces Are the Fail-Safe Way to Accessorize Any Outfit, and Katie Holmes Just Wore the Perfect Stack Shop her affordable picks for fall By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Michael Simon Do you have a basic outfit that needs a little love? Take a page out of Katie Holmes' book and try the most fail-safe way to amp it up: Pile on the gold jewelry. That's exactly what the Alone Together star did recently. She stepped out in a simple uniform of mid-wash denim, a white tank top, an open white button-up shirt, and sneakers, allowing her layered BaubleBar necklaces to be the star of the show. The brand makes some of the most affordable jewelry staples that celebrities wear, and Holmes' versatile picks are hard to beat. First up in her staggered stack is BaubleBar's Astro 18K gold necklace, a double-sided pendant that features a colorful enamel astrological chart showcasing all the zodiac signs on one side, and tiny pearl accents on the other. (Holmes is a Sagittarius, in case you were wondering.) Michael Simon Then, there's the dainty Lane 18K gold necklace, which has five delicate cubic zirconia accents; the slim Gia gold snake chain necklace made of 14K gold-plated sterling silver; and the Mini Hera necklace, a 14K paperclip link gold-plated chain. Best of all, the latter three are all under $100, and the statement zodiac chain is only $128. BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace, $128; baublebar.com As you can see on Holmes, the quartet fall together seamlessly around the neck, giving her otherwise simple 'fit a little pizazz. And she isn't the only one who loves the brand's necklaces. BaubleBar jewelry is a celebrity favorite — Lizzo wore the Hera link necklace (the Mini Hera's older sibling) on David Letterman's Netflix show, and she often sports the brand's Baguette Initial Necklace in the letter "L," of course. And Jennifer Lopez owns the Gia necklace, because everyone needs a good gold chain. And the necklaces aren't the only sparkle BaubleBar is known for. In a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Jennifer Aniston wore hands full of BaubleBar rings, including two clear cubic zirconia Amelia rings and two clear Mini Alidia Rings. So, what are you waiting for? Jazz up your fall wardrobe with the below gilded beauties, and add a few more to the stack while you're at it. BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Lane 18K Gold Necklace, $78; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Gia Necklace, $88; baublebar.com BaubleBar Buy It! BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace, $88; baublebar.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.