Katie Holmes, Amal Clooney, and More Stars Step Out In Fall’s Hottest Jacket — Shop the Look for Less!

Colorful faux fur jackets, wild animal print coats, Matrix-inspired leather jackets, and sporty puffer coats may be some of the trendiest coats and jackets of the season, but no matter what the trends are there’s always one coat in style: the trench coat. Just take a cue from some of the most stylish stars in Hollywood like Katie Holmes, Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. These ladies have all rocked a chic iteration of the classic trench and we can’t help but file them under serious outfit inspo for the fall season ahead.

One of the many reasons why we love trench coats so much, besides being a timeless and sophisticated wardrobe staple, is that they make for the perfect transitional coat from spring to fall. You can rock one over a denim on denim look like Katie Holmes’ $1,137 Wardrobe.NYC trench, dress it up over a gorgeous midi dress like Reese Witherspoon’s $650 Coach jacket, or opt for a more modern trench to make a fashion statement like Amal Clooney’s $2,750 Proenza Schouler colorblock number or Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s $2,380 Bottega Veneta parka-style trench. No matter what style or look you go for, a trench coat is a solid piece to have in your wardrobe.

But you don’t have to spend a fortune on a designer trench to look as chic as these stylish stars. We’ve picked out seven trench coats to fit any style — from classic to trendy to sporty — all under $250! Scroll down to shop our favorite (and affordable!) celeb-inspired trench coats now.



Buy It! NANJUN Double Breasted Trench Coat Chelsea Tailoring Overcoat, $45.99–$49.99; amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Alex Mill Tie Cuff Balmacaan Jacket, $166.80 (orig. $278); nordstrom.com



Buy It! Allegra K Belted Single Breasted Color Block Fall Winter Long Trench Coat, $58.99–$59.99; amazon.com



Buy It! Topshop Editor Trench Coat, $150; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Belted Cotton Mid Length Trench Coat with Color Block Panels, $119; amazon.com



Buy It! London Fog Long Hooded Trench Coat, $248; nordstrom.com



Buy It! Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Long Trench with a Velcro Brand Closure Belt, $199.50; amazon.com