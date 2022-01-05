Katie Holmes Wore the Cozy Sweater Trend That Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton Love
Every time Katie Holmes steps out, she introduces us to yet another fashion staple we didn't know we needed. From comfortable sneakers to chic outerwear, whatever the actress is wearing, we instantly want it, too. And her latest outfit is begging us to jump on a certain cozy sweater trend.
Earlier this week, Holmes trekked around a cold New York City with her camera to snap some photos while also managing to pull off the ultimate cute-meets-comfy look. She wore a beige coat over a Fair Isle sweater with baggy brown corduroy pants, white sneakers, and a hot pink mask from the brand Hollywood A-listers love.
Our attention was drawn to her sweater for two reasons: One, because its unique geometric pattern around the collar reminds us of cozying up near the fire with a hot beverage; and two, because Fair Isle knit pullovers have been a go-to among celebrities during colder months. Kate Middleton and Reese Witherspoon are just a few of the notable celebs to wear the style recently.
Now that it's officially Katie Holmes-approved, you have all the more reason to add a Fair Isle sweater to your winter wardrobe. We've rounded up a few similar options you can shop online — one of our favorites being this wool and cashmere blend sweater that's 65 percent off at Nordstrom Rack.
There's also this cropped bubble-sleeve pullover that's on sale for just $65 and is totally giving us ski resort vibes. For a super affordable find, check out this turtleneck sweater from Target that's only $30.
With freezing temperatures here to stay for a while (depending on where you live), now's the perfect time to add this soft and cozy style to your closet. Scroll down to shop some of our favorite Fair Isle sweaters inspired by Katie Holmes.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Frame Fair Isle Merino Wool & Cashmere Blend Sweater, $129.97 (orig. $378); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Madewell Somervell Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater, $64.99 (orig. $98); madewell.com
Buy It! A New Day Turtleneck Pullover Sweater, $29.99; target.com
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crewneck Novelty Sweater, $23.30-$42.94; amazon.com
Buy It! Roamans Fair Isle Pullover Sweater, $29.75–$33.72; amazon.com
Buy It! Reiss Amy Fair Isle Sweater, $295; bloomingdales.com
