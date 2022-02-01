Katie Holmes Just Wore a No-Fail Winter Outfit — and It Includes This Oprah-Approved Shoe Brand
If you didn't already know how to properly dress for winter weather, this weekend probably showed you just how important it is. The East Coast got lots of snowfall that the average pair of sneakers wouldn't be able to survive (RIP), reminding those of us who live in cold climates that it's time to get serious about winter dressing. After all, the season is here for a while longer, and nailing down a proper uniform is a must. Good thing Katie Holmes just showed us how it's done.
While no slush and sleet were on the ground (just yet) at the time of Holmes' outing, her ensemble gave an easy-to-follow lesson in winter outfits. The base of her look consisted of grey sweatpants with a tapered leg and an oversized sweater. So cozy and so attainable.
The top layer included a long white wool peacoat that added a touch of elegance (and lots of warmth). Finally, she grounded the ensemble with her go-to Sorel boots, an Oprah- and Kate Middleton-approved shoe brand that gets so much love this time of year because, well, Sorel knows how to do cold-weather shoes. While Holmes' exact boots are sold out everywhere, there are plenty of similar options available at Nordstrom and Amazon that are just as durable and stylish.
Of course, Holmes didn't leave her house without some other essentials: a beanie to keep her ears and head warm, sunglasses to remain incognito, and her favorite Evolvetogether face mask that she wears all the time. With a multi-layer design (which includes a water-resistant exterior), a meltblown filter, and a moisture-wicking interior, it's just a really good disposable mask — no wonder it's so popular in Hollywood.
Shop the key elements of Holmes' winter outfit, below, and you'll be ready to tackle the next snow storm with ease.
