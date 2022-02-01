Katie Holmes Just Wore a No-Fail Winter Outfit — and It Includes This Oprah-Approved Shoe Brand

If you didn't already know how to properly dress for winter weather, this weekend probably showed you just how important it is. The East Coast got lots of snowfall that the average pair of sneakers wouldn't be able to survive (RIP), reminding those of us who live in cold climates that it's time to get serious about winter dressing. After all, the season is here for a while longer, and nailing down a proper uniform is a must. Good thing Katie Holmes just showed us how it's done.