Katie Holmes Wore the No-Fuss Nostalgic Sneaker That's Sneakily Making a Comeback
Photo Credit: The Image Direct
Katie Holmes is an accidental trendsetter. By that we mean, she's totally unaware of how she influences our fashion choices every time she steps out. She can convince us to buy pretty much anything, from geometric-patterned sweaters to chunky lace-up boots. The next Katie Holmes-approved thing we didn't know we needed: a surprising nostalgic shoe that reminds us of childhood.
On Easter Sunday, Holmes was photographed in New York City wearing a long brown coat over loose-fitting jeans with (drumroll, please) a pair of white leather sneakers with strap closures. Now, we know what you're probably thinking: "I used to wear those as a kid" or "Those look like the shoes I'm putting on my kid." You're not wrong. But hear us out, okay?
The hook-and-loop fastener technique is commonly found in children's shoes because it's a simple and effective way to keep them secure around feet and also makes shoes easy to remove at the end of the day. It also eliminates the added bulk from laces which can sometimes be way too long and "uncool" looking.
Though we commonly outfit our kids in them, it does make some sort of sense that adults should choose to wear them, too. It's just another way to make getting dressed a little easier. That's probably why the nostalgic style is sneakily making a comeback in the fashion world.
Reese Witherspoon sported a pair strap-closure sneakers around Washington D.C. in March and Cindy Crawford also recently shared a video on Instagram wearing a hybrid lace-and-strap shoe. Now that Holmes, being the trendsetter she is, has worn a pair, we have no doubt searches for the style will skyrocket.
While we haven't been able to confirm Holmes' exact sneakers, we took the liberty of searching the internet for some similar options, like this sporty pair from Sam Edelman that is currently 41 percent off. Veja, another footwear brand Holmes loves, also has a hook-and-loop version of its sustainable leather kicks, plus those popular Adidas Stan Smith sneakers also come in strap closure style.
Like we said before, Katie Holmes can convince us to buy anything. If you're all in, scroll down to shop for a pair of nostalgic, no-fuss sneakers.
Get the Look:
Buy It! Sam Edelman Jo Sneaker, $69.97 (orig. $120); nordstromrack.com
Buy It! Gola Coaster Velcro Trainers, $70; amazon.com
Buy It! Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneaker, $100; revolve.com
Buy It! Everlane The ReLeather Velcro Court Sneaker, $110; everlane.com
Buy It! Veja Recife Logo Sneaker, $150; nordstrom.com
Buy It! Brooks Addiction Walker V-Strap 2, $129.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Propét One Twin Strap Sneaker, $109.95; nordstrom.com
