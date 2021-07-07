"A huge thank you to @georginachapmanmarchesa and her wonderful team for making this dress for me. I [love] it!!!" the journalist wrote on Instagram Wednesday

Katie Couric Shows Off Mother of the Bride Dress She Wore to Daughter Ellie's Wedding: 'It Has Pockets!'

Katie Couric celebrated her daughter Ellie's wedding over the weekend — and on Wednesday shared photos of the stylish Georgina Chapman-designed gown she wore to the fête.

Sharing several snapshots from the festivities on her Instagram Story Wednesday, Couric, 64, shared a closer look at her baby pink ballgown, which she paired with gold peep-toe platform shoes.

"MOB baby," she captioned the photo. "A huge thank you to @georginachapmanmarchesa and her wonderful team for making this dress for me. I [love] it!!!"

In the picture, the journalist posed on an outdoor patio surrounded by tall trees in sunlight — and added in the caption that the floral-embellished Marchesa dress had one additional perfect detail: "it has pockets!!!!"

Other photos Couric shared on her Story included a sweet snap of herself with Ellie.

"My baby..." Couric wrote along with the photo, adding a crying emoji.

Couric, who confessed in previous posts about the wedding that she has been crying nonstop, added that her walk down the aisle (on the arm of husband John Molner) was no exception.

"I was trying not to cry," Couric wrote, "that's why I have this weird expression on my face..."

Couric shared more details about the wedding in a post on her Instagram grid, including several more photos and videos.

"Here's to the bride (and of course, the groom 😉)," Couric wrote in the caption. "I know I'm biased, but Ellie was absolutely radiant." The Today host added that Ellie walked down the aisle to composer Jay Unger's "Ashokan Farewell" from Ken Burns' Civil War documentary as a way to honor her late dad, Jay Monahan.

"(Yes, I cried the whole time. Most of the people there did.)," Couric wrote.

On Tuesday, Couric said in another post that "Jay would be so proud."