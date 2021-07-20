The veteran journalist shares a sun-kissed shot on a boat with her angles in mind

Katie Couric Posts Glam Instagram, Jokes 'When You Can't See Your Face but Your Leg Looks Good'

Katie Couric knows the power of a good pose!

The TV host shared a shot from a recent vacation in New York's East Hampton, in which she's seen posing on a boat with a beautiful sunset behind her. Her face is a little hard to make out, but, as Couric wrote on Instagram, that's kind of the point.

"When your friends have a boat and you're lucky enough to tag along and they know how to take a picture of you when you can't see your face but your leg looks good," she jokingly captioned the shot.

She went on to thank her flattering photographers and added the hashtag #whenmolnergolfs, a teasing reference to her husband John Molner, who was clearly otherwise occupied while the group was on the boat.

Couric is taking a well-earned vacation after the action-packed July 4 wedding of her daughter Ellie Monahan. Ellie and longtime boyfriend Mark Dobrosky tied the knot in Port Jervis, N.Y., in a three-day extravaganza that included summer camp-inspired games, an '80s-themed rehearsal dinner party and fireworks at the end of the night.

Couric has shared tons of intimate looks at the big weekend, including a glimpse at her mother-of-the-bride speech, and the way Ellie honored her late dad, Jay Monahan, by walking down aisle to a song he loved.

katie couric Credit: Carol Kaelson/Quadra Productions

A few months ago, back in March, the veteran journalist got the opportunity to be the first woman to guest-host Jeopardy! for two weeks.

"I love that I'm the first woman!" Couric told PEOPLE. "They framed a little thing for me after I was on. It says, 'What iconic journalist and Stand Up to Cancer founder is the first female guest host of Jeopardy!?' And then it says, 'Who is Katie Couric?'"

This episode was sentimental not just for Couric but for the Jeopardy! team as well. Couric and the Jeopardy! team donated the cumulative winnings from her two week stint as the guest host to Stand Up to Cancer for pancreatic cancer research.