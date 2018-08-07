Katie Couric/Instagram

Katie Couric is taking a stand against the Snapchat dysmorphia trend that’s caused an uptick in plastic surgery patients who are trying to replicating filtered versions of themselves.

The journalist, 61, went without a filter and shared a makeup-free selfie while laying sick in bed to show fans it’s okay to embrace your natural self.

“An article in the latest issue of JAMA says plastic surgeons are increasingly getting requests to make people look as good as they do in their selfies after they edit them. Researchers call it ‘Snapchat dysmorphia’ and they say it is having a negative impact on self esteem and can even trigger body dysmorphic disorder, which is classified as a mental illness,” Couric captioned the photo.

She added, “Clearly, I am bucking that trend. I also have a terrible sore throat. #happymonday.”

In her post, Couric referenced the recent article in peer-reviewed journal JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, which noted that “filtered selfies often present an unattainable look and are blurring the line of reality and fantasy for these patients.”

Dr. Daniel Maman, a board-certified plastic surgeon at 740 Park Plastic Surgery in Manhattan, told PEOPLE that in the last year and half, he has noticed an increase in patients seeking surgery to look like their filtered selfies. While researchers called the trend “alarming” in the JAMA article, Dr. Maman said he sees it as a positive shift — because a desire to look like a better version of yourself is far more attainable than a desire to look like a seemingly flawless model or celebrity.

“It’s shifting patients in the right direction where they’re more self-aware and they’re also presenting us with pictures that are more realistic, because they’re of themselves, as opposed to celebrity photos,” Dr. Maman said.“In the past it was not uncommon for people to come in with pictures of celebrities and say, ‘Hey, I want to look like this person.’ And that was always a challenge because oftentimes the patient that was showing you the picture had absolutely no physical relation to the celebrity that they were showing you.”