Katie Couric Looks Back on Her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Hats Over the Years

Katie Couric is taking a look back at some of her most stylish Thanksgiving moments!

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 64-year-old journalist shared photos of the most memorable hats she has flaunted at the Thanksgiving Macy's Day parade over the years.

The star shared nine photos of her wearing the festive hats, including one with former Today colleague Al Roker where the two are holding hands on set.

"Happy Thanksgiving from me and all my #macysdayparade hats! I'm thankful for all of you! xoxo #thanksgiving #lol #turkeytime," captioned her post.

al roker and katie couric Credit: NBCU Photo Bank

Couric was the former anchor of CBS Evening News and correspondent for 60 Minutes. In a conversation with PEOPLE (the TV shows!)'s Kay Adams she weighed in on her memoir Going There and admitted that the network switch seemed like a "new challenge" during that period.

Couric's memoir, released last month, takes an intimate look inside the journalism legend's iconic career.

"I kind of felt like I owed it to womankind, which is probably ridiculous in retrospect, but I thought this is a really important moment, a societal moment," she said. "It's kind of a statement. And so I thought, will I ever have this opportunity again? And 15 years is a really long time, you know, in one job."